What makes Parisian style so unique is the fact that the city so seamlessly intertwines fashion and visual art. As a destination for some of the world’s best couture and artistic institutions, it only makes sense for the two mediums to commingle — and what better time than Paris Fashion Week to celebrate how one informs the other? That’s exactly what took place at the annual Tiffany & Co. and Musée des Arts Décoratifs dinner on Monday, Sept. 28. For the fourth consecutive year, the iconic jewelry house and world-renowned museum gathered some of the most stylish entertainers, designers, models, entrepreneurs, and influencers to commemorate Jean Schlumberger’s massive archive. And with so many embodying the quintessentially French fashion codes, it was a fitting start to PFW.

As has come to be tradition, this year brought a balanced group of established trendsetters — Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Cynthia Erivo — alongside emerging style stars like Chase Sui Wonders and Lena Mahfouf. While the looks ranged from sleek and minimalist to classically romantic, each one managed to feel effortlessly cool in that coveted Parisian way. The roundup also featured quite a few current trends, from monochromatic dressing to fresh takes on menswear. Of course, none of the ensembles were complete without a smattering of Tiffany jewels. Ahead, take a closer look at some of the most impactful looks from the art and fashion-focused evening.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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The Lucky star’s satin-and-lace strapless gown captured the romance — and the color palette — of Paris.

Greta Lee

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In a black satin pencil skirt and silky button-down, The Last House actor nailed the monochrome dressing brief.

Amanda Seyfried

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A little black dress always feels quintessentially French, and Seyfried opted for one in a strapless column silhouette, which she styled with a layered necklace.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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The supermodel’s tailored Saint Laurent tuxedo felt timeless and of-the-moment, all at once.

Cynthia Erivo

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Erivo’s head-to-toe leather look by Khaite channeled the edgier side of Parisian style.

Diane Kruger

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While other attendees took the minimalist route, the Little Disasters star opted for a floaty floral dress by Erdem.

Chase Sui Wonders

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Another take on the LBD, Wonders’ strapless black dress featured dramatic cutouts and draping for a fresh perspective.

Anne Curtis

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Breaking up the mostly black color palette, the Filipino actress and host arrived in a butter yellow slip dress by Mark Bumgarner.

Lena Mahfouf

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The French social media personality’s off-the-shoulder white dress with dramatic side cutouts stood out in a sea of moody black ensembles.

Anne Watanabe

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Wearing a blush nude slip dress and coordinating jacket, the Japanese model and actor also embraced a monochromatic moment.