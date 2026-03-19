While promoting her latest project in New York, Kerry Washington reminded fans why she’s one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. In addition to receiving the Icon Award earlier this month at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, the actor and producer pulled off a streak of seriously chic looks in the city this past week while doing press for psychological thriller, Imperfect Women. And just because the film came out yesterday, doesn’t mean her work is done. Washington stepped out on Mar. 19 wearing a sleek two-piece monochromatic set to attend The Wrap Foundation's Power Women New York breakfast — her outfit proving that she’s fully in control.

The Scandal actor was all smiles leaving the Lotte New York Palace in her burgundy silhouette that felt bold, yet effortless all at the same time. The matching silk fabric gave the look a seamless, put-together quality that may have been harder to achieve with separates. Washington made sure that her single color ensemble was hardly one dimensional.

She kept the accessories subtle, each choice made with intention. Round gold hoops added just the right amount of warmth against the burgundy, while a sleek black bag provided a clean contrast that anchored the entire outfit. The real showstopper, though? Her matching patent leather platform pumps. The full commitment to the monochrome moment made the whole thing worth it.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

The day before her breakfast panel on Mar. 18, Washington changed into three back-to-back monochromatic looks for a full day of appearances — each one better than the last. She wore everything from a gray tailored pantsuit to a matching ecru blouse and midi skirt.

(+) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Washington wrapped her night at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon wearing a yellow mini dress with sparkling floral embroidery. She put a polished twist on the bright long-sleeve look with sheer black tights and pointed stilettos.

NBC/Getty Images

The next time you’re unsure if you should stick to one color, remember how much it came in handy for Ms. Pope.