Last year celebrities made the bob 2024’s hottest hairstyle, and it looks like 2025 will be just as filled with A-listers embracing short lengths — which means lots of inspiration aught to be heading down the pike in terms of ways to wear them. So if you think chopping your hair means less opportunities to get creative with your look, think again. Take Tia Mowry’s space buns, for example. The actor and 4U by Tia founder revealed her tongue-in-cheek mindset for the new year in an Instagram reel on Jan. 23rd, but all eyes were on the way she styled her curly micro bob for a fresh take on the ‘90s trend.

The nostalgic hair is a throwback to styles popularized by stars like Gwen Stefani and Baby Spice, who rocked double buns back in the ‘90s. A few years ago it made its comeback after being cosigned by Lizzo, Kourtney Kardashian, and even JLo and it’s still a go-to for those seeking a not-so-serious style that nods to the past while still feeling totally on-trend. Space buns even recently got a more sophisticated update when Ariana Grande wore a sleek version for W Magazine’s Best Performances 2025 issue.

Still, Mowry’s take on the style felt so unique due to a few factors. First of all, it highlighted her natural curls. The Family Reunion actor has long been a champion of traditionally Black hairstyles, including a multitude of braided looks as well as those that emphasize her natural texture. In fact, she even created her own line of curl-loving haircare products that she uses to maintain the healthiest, shiniest, and most hydrated hairstyles — and that just might be the secret to her space buns.

There’s also the fact that Mowry is rocking her jaw-length micro bob — no extensions added. Many of the recent wave of celebrity space buns involve longer hair lengths, so the fact that the Sister, Sister star showed it can look just as cool on short styles is a win for all the fellow bob-owners. And to maximize the length, her baby buns are made with only the top section of hair, creating two adorable mini poufs complemented by Mowry’s bangs. The result? A short hair-friendly, curly girl-approved look that’s an instant antidote for bad (or boring) hair days.