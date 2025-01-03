After securing the role of a lifetime, Ariana Grande has had one of her biggest years to date. And while she hasn’t stopped being in the spotlight since starring in Nickelodeon’s Victorious more than a decade ago, 2024 was her time to shine and show the world the growth she’s had as an artist — which is even evidenced by changes in her personal style. The Golden Globe-nominated actor went on the record with Vogue about the various ways she’s switched up her look in recent years, from ditching the injectables to bleaching her brows and softening her go-to cat eye with eyeshadow in lieu of liquid. Her hair has been on a journey as well, and on this press tour she’s been wearing some decidedly more mature styles, including a variety of sophisticated updos. That said, it seems that some hair habits are hard to break, because Grande just brought back her 2015-era space buns for W Magazine’s Best Performances 2025 Issue while giving them a modern twist.

When you think of classic Ariana Grande hairstyles, you probably instantly recall her signature sky-high ponytail — sleek, straight, and super long thanks to extensions. But the “Dangerous Woman” singer has also been a long-time fan of anime-inspired looks as well, including her beloved space buns which she’s gravitated toward on and off since around the release of My Everything. So when she worked with her go-to stylist Gabor Kerekes to bring back this favorite for her latest editorial shoot, it felt like a warm hug for fans who have been following her since the beginning. Still, they made sure to make this throwback style feel grown up enough to match the rest of her evolution.

Paired with an off-the-shoulder, black Dior dress, sheer black tights, and pointed black Louboutin pumps, the Eternal Sunshine singer’s blonde space buns were sleek and secured at mid-height with delicate black bows. And with her more updated makeup added to the mix, her whole look is the perfect blend of the new and old Ariana Grande.

While the W Magazine cover star may have been rocking this ‘90s hairstyle since around 2015, a few other celebrities have also cosigned space buns resurgence. Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, and even Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in the nostalgic updo over the past couple of years, and given the fact that styles from the decade have been more on-trend than ever, you might be seeing a lot more of them in 2025. Could Grande’s trademark pony be next on the list of styles to bring back? Don’t hold your breath, but at least her baby buns seem to be sticking around.