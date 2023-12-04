In more ways than one, Oprah kind of pioneered the modern influencer empire. If she spoke about any of them on her legendary talk show, the media icon’s well-respected opinions on everything from books to clothing items to concepts and neologisms would go viral — the ‘90-’00s version of viral, anyway, which was basically tantamount to total and complete cultural saturation. It makes sense then that the perennial queen of all things trends would love this influencer-favorite hairstyle for the red carpet. At the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Oprah’s half ponytail was in a league of its own. Upswept and reflectively shiny with long, full curls tumbling down nearly to her elbows, the look is both festive for the occasion and brilliant one to keep in your back pocket all party season long.

As Oprah gets ready to celebrate a major milestone birthday — her 70th — at the top of next year, her stylish ways show no signs of slowing down. She was actually a special honoree at this year’s Academy Museum Gala, a tribute to her decades in the arts as well as her humanitarian efforts.

Walking the crimson carpet, stopping to talk to her A-list friends along the way, flashbulbs illuminated her glamorous hairstyle, putting some extra spotlight on the caramel-colored highlights carefully woven into her glossy raven curls. The pulled-back portion of her half-ponytail is secured right at the crown of her head, adding volume in the front and along the sides. Critically, though, celebrity hair artist Nicole Mangrum didn’t gather too large of a swath — really, the look is more like a quarter-ponytail.

Oprah’s been loving head-to-toe lavenders, plums, and orchid outfits as she prepares for the Dec. 25 release of The Color Purple musical remake she’s producing, and her Gala gown was no exception. Similarly, the half-back ponytail seems to be one of her favorite style on the red carpet.

Oprah’s Midas touch is strong as ever, so don’t be surprised if this partially-pulled-back style continues its reign for quite some time.