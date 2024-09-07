For many millennials and Gen Z-ers, Tia Mowry practically feels like a member of the family. She’s a certified ABC and Disney Channel icon, starring in some of the network’s biggest-ever franchises alongside her twin sister, Tamera. But as even her most casual fans know, Mowry’s influence and reach didn’t wane when she left kids’ TV behind. Over the past 15 years, she’s carved out her own space in media — alongside her on-screen work, she’s a prolific lifestyle creative who loves to show off her cooking skills and singular sense of style. As such, Mowry’s beauty evolution is full of chic hairstyles, cool makeup looks, and an unmatched ability to try out trends without letting them override her unique aesthetic.

In fact, so prolific is Mowry’s beauty style that she even launched her own best-selling hair care brand, 4U By Tia, in 2023. Designed to care for and nourish curls, coils, and natural hair types, she told TZR last year, “This brand was created with you in mind — and it’s celebrating women of all textures, kinks, coils, and curls. This is a brand that is for everyone.”

Ahead, get inspired by some of Tia Mowry’s all-time best looks over the years, chronicled in her complete beauty evolution.

Double Cuteness, 1993

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The Mowry sisters were just 14 when Sister, Sister premiered on ABC, an instant and massive hit for the network. One big draw for young viewers were the twins’ on-screen beauty and fashion style, which featured some of the mid-’90s top trends.

Classic ‘90s Glamour, 1998

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In the series’ later years, the Mowrys’ hair, makeup, and outfits seemed to grow up with them. Appearing at red carpet events and top premieres, they’d often step out in what we now know as ‘90s beauty staples — frosted eyeshadow included.

Solo Star, 2002

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

While the twins would continue to appear in projects together, they started to branch out and do their own thing in the early 2000s. While she loves to experiment with bolder looks, there’s no denying the charm of Mowry in fresh-faced makeup and hydrated, bouncy curls.

Blunt Bangs, 2006

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

What’s more transformative than a major pair of bangs? Mowry went for a bold, heavy fringe in 2006, the ends skimming her lashes and blending in with the rest of her sleek, straightened layers.

Softly Sideswept, 2009

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

An excellent example of Mowry staying on-trend while still doing her own thing? These side bangs from 2009. A truly ubiquitous look of the era, she paired it with sharp, cat-eye liner in her inner corners that added a sultry, sophisticated feel to her entire look.

Pregnant & Glowing , 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Pregnancy didn’t curb Mowry’s red carpet style — in fact, it yielded some of her best-ever looks. She’s especially radiant here in a bump-glorifying gown, paired with gray smoky eyeshadow and reddish tint to her full, voluminous curls.

Luxe Length, 2014

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Maybe more than any other style category, Mowry is adored for her braided looks. Regardless of how thick, thin, long, or short, they’re going to make an impact. Even her simpler, more classic takes on the look — like these waist-length feed-ins — are recreation-worthy.

Blonde Ombré, 2018

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to color, it’s not too often that Mowry strays from her gorgeous natural raven. But on those rare occasions when she does shake things up, it’s always a hit. In 2018, she combined a bold new length with a fresh color when she stepped out with a blunt-cut lob illuminated by a sandy blonde ombré.

On-Theme, 2021

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Often, Mowry’s red carpet looks are tailored to the specific event she’s at — that’s part of why she’s such a standout at any premiere. For a screening of Spider-Man in 2021, she paired a sulty half-up ponytail with rich red eyeshadow, a perfect match to the superhero’s spandex suit.

Delicate Designs, 2024

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

These days, Mowry’s beauty aesthetic is decidedly experimental in the best way. Her protective hairstyles are all so varied and steeped in true artistry — just look at this swirling braid design from this year’s BET Awards.