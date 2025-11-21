When it comes to her hair, Tia Mowry is in a season of constant reinvention, debuting new styles almost weekly and turning her Instagram into a destination for inspiration. Her range is unmatched; whether the moment calls for braids, curls, or sleek, straight styles, there’s always a look of hers worth screenshotting. And her most recent hairstyle is a perfect example. On her Instagram Story, Mowry shared a mirror selfie; she’s sitting on the floor of her closet, wearing a cozy brown lounge set, and her hair is styled in a high, curly ponytail. Her hair is sleek and smooth, which makes the textured curls that fall just above her shoulders stand out even more. The curls also add dimension and movement to the style, keeping it from feeling too stiff or overdone. Plus, the base of the ponytail itself is wrapped with Mowry’s own hair instead of a hair tie, giving the style a clean, seamless finish. The whole look feels playful but still put-together. It’s polished enough for a night out, yet effortless enough to lounge around in — truly the best of both worlds.

To finish things off, Mowry paired the updo with a bronzed smoky eye, fluttery lashes, and a nude lip. She also sported a matching white chrome mani-pedi — a small detail that tied the whole look together.

Mowry’s look proves that a ponytail is one of the most versatile hairstyles around. Perfect for both casual days out and low-key evenings at home, you can easily see why it’s a go-to for effortless style. Go ahead and add it to your mood board.