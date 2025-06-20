In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey.

Since its launch in 1971, Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has been a staple in makeup bags everywhere. The versatile burgundy shade is the “little black dress” of lipstick colors — the hue looks good on a wide range of skin tones. This ability to adapt to each wearer, plus its sheer, moisturizing finish, is exactly why Black Honey has maintained its popularity over the decades. According to the brand, seven units of Black Honey are sold every minute worldwide. And recently, younger generations have rediscovered Black Honey, posting videos about their new go-to lipstick on TikTok that receive millions of views.

Devotees of Almost Lipstick will be excited to learn that the collection is growing — in addition to Black Honey and Pink Honey, Clinique has launched the Nude Honey lipstick. While Black Honey is an adaptable shade that looks different on everyone, Nude Honey blends with your lips to create your own unique nude shade.

The new shade comes in a sleek, thin metal tube, and the lip balm-lipstick hybrid formula goes on sheer and grows more pigmented as you layer. The brand also claims that Nude Honey is so forgiving, you don’t need to look in a mirror to apply it.

Given Black Honey’s cult-favorite status, TZR editors wanted to take Nude Honey on a road test to see if it lives up to the inevitable hype. Keep reading for our honest thoughts on Clinique’s Nude Honey Almost Lipstick.

Fast Facts:

Price: $25

Size: 0.06 oz/1.9 g

Best For: A soft wash of color on the lips

Ingredient Highlights: Castor oil, vitamin E, plant-based waxes

What We Like: The deeply moisturizing formula

What We Don’t Like: Needs to be reapplied throughout the day

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

When it comes to lip products, formula is everything — there’s nothing worse than a lipstick that dries out your lips or settles into fine lines. Luckily, that’s not a concern with Nude Honey. Its smooth, velvety texture feels moisturizing and comfortable from the first swipe and stays that way long after you apply. Formulated with plant-based waxes, soothing castor oil, and nourishing vitamin E, Nude the lipstick delivers the hydration of a balm with a sheer wash of color. These ingredients also help Nude Honey glide effortlessly over lips and make it easy to build your perfect tint.

Like its predecessor, Nude Honey has a neutral undertone — neither too warm nor too cool — which makes the formula work on a wide range of skin tones. It also comes in a slim metal applicator for super-precise application.

Our Experience and Results

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

“I'll admit this rusty chocolate lipstick intimidated me because I find most brown shades don't really suit my complexion. However, my opinion completely changed after swiping it on my lips. It was subtle and offered a hint of color, not to mention the formula felt super soft and silky. I expect I'll be reaching for this lipstick a lot this summer – the super hydrating formula kept my lips smooth for hours, it's so effortless to apply, and pairs well with minimal makeup or bolder looks.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“At first glance, the Nude Honey shade reads pretty dark. The nearly maroon hue is not one I'd typically gravitate towards, as my complexion is pretty fair and I tend to look vampire-esque when I go for a red or purple that leans too deep. However, my hesitations were quickly changed with one swipe of the sheer, buttery formula that left a rich cherry stain on my lips, like I'd just finished feasting on a popsicle. I like that the color goes on subtle and a bit blurred, making it perfect for everyday wear. It also makes my lips feel super soft and hydrated, a feeling that sticks around throughout the day.”

Ama Kwarteng, Beauty Writer

Courtesy of Ama Kwarteng

“I wouldn’t consider myself a lipstick enthusiast — I’m a lip gloss devotee — but when I do opt for a lipstick, I tend to go for a nude shade, so I was excited to test out Nude Honey. Applying it was a breeze — the lipstick slid right across my lips and deposited a (very) sheer wash of color evenly. The finish was comfortable and cushion-y, and I found the color to be a perfect fit for my skin; the shine and the neutral tone of the lipstick gave my face a much-needed boost of freshness. I did, though, have to work quite a bit to build up the color, but I didn’t mind it.”

Is Clinique’s Almost Lipstick In Nude Honey Worth It?

Nude Honey is the perfect go-to for an everyday lip color, especially the days when you’re not wearing much makeup but still want to look put together; it enhances your natural lip color with a soft, neutral tint that's wearable. Plus, the balm-like formula applies effortlessly and feels soft on the lips, making it a great addition to your makeup bag this summer.