Tia Mowry has long been a champion of protective styles. She’s sported long and short looks, dressing them up with beads, added texture, and pops of color. Not only are protective styles versatile and low-maintenance, but they’re especially suited for this time of year. Yes, braids, buns, twists, and wigs are great year-round, but as the temperatures drop and the air becomes drier, hair is more prone to breakage, moisture loss, and overall damage. So, as fall settles in, it’s no wonder that Mowry has recently been sporting Bantu knots. The look offers a chic way to protect her hair while still embracing her natural texture.

Mowry revealed her new style on Instagram in a cooking video she shared with followers. Her hair is parted neatly into four sections, each styled into a single Bantu knot. Every section is slicked down smoothly, giving the look a polished, refined finish. Because her hair is pulled back away from her face, the style complements her shoulder-padded jacket and beautifully showcases her chunky silver hoop earrings. Her makeup is also on full display, featuring warm, bronzed lids, extra-long lashes, and a soft matte pink lip. The final result is an effortlessly fashion-forward look.

Mowry loves to change up her hair, so the Bantu knots likely won’t stick around for long. They look fantastic on her, but it’ll be fun to see what she tries next.