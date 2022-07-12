Regardless of if they’re from genetics or salon, the sun-streaked look of blonde highlights can cast an instant summery aura on any hairstyle or texture. Tia Mowry already knows a thing or two about curating an airy, free-spirited summertime look — her lush, greenery-filled backyard is a perfect setting for her voluminous curls, cottagecore dresses, and gleaming highlighters. This year, though, she’s kicking it all up a notch with an endless rotation of looks that just scream summer. Tia Mowry’s blonde ombré braids, her latest style, illuminate her face with gradient gold and honey-tone highlights and even amplify the glint of her jewelry for an all-over glow.

The best part? Mowry was kind enough to take fans on a quick behind-the-scenes tour of her exact braid-installation process to make it easier to nail the look themselves. Mowry’s like a sister to an entire generation, after all, and a look of this caliber is just too good to not share. In a Reel posted to Instagram, Mowry is seen washing and prepping her hair before showing a shot of the brushed-out wefts of blonde ombré feed-in extensions ready to be braided in. Her stylist, Marquita Lynch of N-ovation Styles, sections out the hair and braids it, dipping the finished pieces in hot water to seal the ends and lock smoothness.

To complete the process, a generous amount of hydrating oil is applied all over the scalp. Wittily captioned “Let’s see if blondes really do have more fun!”, the video captures just how much Mowry loves the braids — when the camera shows her face, she can’t keep the smile in. The finished braids are hip-length, face-grazing, and a glamorously versatile choice for the European birthday vacation Mowry planned with her husband.

Mowry’s romantic, summery look proves certain color techniques and placements can make a bigger impact on aesthetics than shade selection alone. Blonde ombré, for example, makes you look all the beachier thanks to its signature gradient fade, a more casual and low-maintenance style that looks so natural (or close to it) on nearly everyone. Paired with her beloved puff-sleeve dresses, gold and gemstone jewelry, and ever-radiant smile, Mowry’s the definition of a golden girl.