Music-lovers, influencers, and celebrities alike have descended upon Indio, California, for weekend one of Coachella 2026 — and Hailey Bieber is among them. While the it girl-turned-entrepreneur is a festival frequent flyer (TBT to her iconic balayage in 2016), this year will be an especially big one for her: Not only is her brand, Rhode, poised to host one of the most highly anticipated activations, but her husband, Justin Bieber, is the most highly anticipated headlining act. To mark the occasion, Ms. Bieber decided to switch things up with her hair, opting for longer lengths and a lighter color.

In an Instagram post shared by hair colorist to the stars Matt Rez, Bieber can be seen applying a glossy, blurred-lip combo with her fresh new ‘do: Long, softly layered extensions, parted down the center, with dimensional blonde highlights mostly framing her face. (It appears as though her base shade has been lightly lifted as well.)

Along with Rez on color, the festival-ready look can be credited to celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who created the cut, and extensions extraordinaire Priscilla Valdes.

The longer, lighter look is a subtle but notable departure from the cool brunette lob Ms. Bieber debuted last December – and, much like how that cut likely launched a thousand salon appointments, something tells me this look is about to keep the extensions experts of the world booked and busy all spring and summer.

Another fun detail of the Instagram post? Take a peek at Ms. Bieber’s cheek, and you’ll spot a Rhode Beauty x The Biebers Pimple Patch — the brand’s first foray into hydrocolloid stickers, designed in collaboration with Mr. Bieber and set to officially launch April 13 on rhodeskin.com.