When your best friend’s husband happens to be Justin Bieber, you better believe you’re going to show up to Coachella (or Bieberchella as the kids are calling it) in support. That’s precisely what Kylie Jenner did on April 10th as she touched down in Indio, California wearing a green tank top with a photo of the festival’s headliner on it.

Not only was Jenner dressed the part, but she was also pictured with two clear shopping bags from Bieber’s clothing line, Skylrk — which would perhaps offer a clue of some of her looks for the weekend. Jenner added the photo to her Instagram grid, where she excitedly wrote, “chelly day 1!!!!!” as the caption. Oh, and she used Bieber’s 2025 song “Poppin’ My S***” as the audio for the post. The Bieber fever didn’t end there.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted another Instagram, this time a video with her friends dancing in face masks. While this post wasn’t set to a Bieber track, the caption was still a nod from his infamous paparazzi kerfuffle, “It’s not clocking to you.” Hailey Bieber, who will also be in attendance, left a comment, “It is to you tho!!!” (since Jenner was still wearing the Bieber tank).

In addition to her green Justin tank top, Jenner was also wearing black leggings and a bucket hat. As for what she’ll actually wear once she's on the grounds? That remains to be seen — but if those Skylrk shopping bags are any indication, expect at least one look tied to Bieber's clothing line to make an appearance before the weekend is over.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner at Coachella in 2015. Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Given Jenner's track record of turning Coachella into her personal fashion showcase, consider the pressure on.