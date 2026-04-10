Inside Rachel Zoe’s Intimate Dinner Party In The Desert

Last night, The Zoe Report and Rachel Zoe co-hosted a chic, intimate dinner with essie that served as the unofficial official kickoff to Coachella weekend. Zoe’s Coachella gathering always serves as a refreshing escape from the buzz of festival-going, and this year was no exception.

(+) Rachel Zoe | Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Katherine C. Hughes, Branden Cook | Zach Hilty/BFA.com

To add to the excitement of the event, Zoe was just announced as essie’s first-ever Chief Color Director, a newly-created role where she will bring her stylist’s eye to both polishes and nail care. To celebrate the news, Zoe wore head-to-toe white, inspired by one of her favorite essie shades, Marshmallow. Other iconic hues like Berry Naughty and Ballet Slippers were incorporated into the stunning tablescapes.

(+) Sophia Culpo | Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Rachel Zoe and Madelyn Cline| Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

(+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

With desert-inspired sounds from Mojave Grey in the air, attendees including Madelyn Cline, Winnie Harlow, Sophia Culpo, Sara Sampaio, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Katherine Hughes, and Branden Cook at the Tommy Bahama Hotel. After passing through massive wooden doors into the Grand Patio, they entered a secluded oasis.

(+) Rachel Zoe | Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Madelyn Cline | Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

(+) Giannina Milady Gibelli and Blake Horstmann | Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Winnie Harlow | Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

During cocktail hour, guests sipped on drinks that were equal parts beautiful and delicious, like toasted marshmallow Old Fashioneds and Ballet bloom spritzez. In attendance were Brown Bee founders Maria Victoria Sanchez and Irene Sanchez, whose cult-favorite vegan sunless tanning line, formulated with clean, skin-loving ingredients, was spotlighted throughout the evening. The Argentinian brand’s signature glow fit right into the setting, building excitement around its U.S. launch.

(+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Maria Victoria Sanchez and Irene Sanchez Ribera | Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

Mojave Grey | Zach Hilty/BFA.com

For dinner, guests gathered around a dreamy table covered in elegant florals in sunset hues.

(+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

(+) Sara Sampaio | Zach Hilty/BFA.com (+) Sarah Talabi and Leah Talabi | Zach Hilty/BFA.com INFO 1/2

The night ended with s'mores and a surprise acoustic set by Mojave Grey around the campfire where they debuted their new single “Beyond” ahead of its release today. As guests began to sing along, it became a real memorable moment.

Mojave Grey | Zach Hilty/BFA.com