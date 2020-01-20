Award shows are the ultimate destination for jaw-dropping beauty looks that offer ample amount of inspiration. And if you're a hair aficionado in need for some fresh new ideas to start 2020 on a glamorous note, the red carpet offers up tons of chic new ways to refresh your look. And Charlize Theron's glitzy hair piece is an excellent place to start.

The Bombshell star strolled the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Jan. 16 in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium in a glitzy Tiffany & Co. tennis bracelet laying on her scalp — retailing for a cool $15,500. The rest of the star's hair was perfectly pulled back, putting emphasis on her embellished center part. Theron coupled her lavish hair accessory with an equally stunning Givenchy two-piece set. For her jewelry, the actress kept it minimal with a simple diamond hoop earring and no necklace.

Sure, an over-the-top scalp-hugging hair piece may not be your go-to look, but it's certainly different than your typical scrunchie, ribbon, or barrette. Hair accessories have been dominating award shows for awhile now, proving to be just as important as a gown or piece of jewelry. Just look to the 2020 Golden Globes a few weeks ago, where A-listers flaunted eye-catching hair pieces. For instance, Lucy Boynton sported a sparking brooch, matching her bold makeup. While at last year's SAG Awards, Emily Blundt stunned in a crystal barrette.

And if you want to recreate her look at home, her hair stylist Adir Abergel blessed the world with a step-by-step tutorial on his Instagram page. To prep the hair, Abergel used Virtue's Healing Oil, $42. The product, which just launched this month, has already made an appearance on Theron as well as Saoirse Ronan, Reese Witherspoon, and Lucy Boynton at the 2020 Golden Globes.

After using the oil, he went in with the brand's Un-Frizz Cream, $40, combing the product throughout. Lastly, to finish off the look, the stylist smoothed Theron's hair using Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399.99, with its Wide Tooth Comb Attachment, $39.99. Below, see a close-up a video of the lavish diamond bracelet and Theron's silky smooth hair.