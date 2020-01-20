The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, and as expected, A-listers showed up to the event looking as regal as ever. If you're tuning in, a few vivid colors have probably caught your eye. But more specifically, it's color combinations that are dominating the red carpet. Case in point: Cynthia Erivo's dress at the 2020 SAG awards.

The Harriet star arrived to the SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 19 in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown, making a solid case for the intense color combination. The luxe dress features a vibrant red bodice followed by a voluminous pink bottom and long train.

The color craze arguably took off during the 2019 Emmy Awards, where This Is Us star Mandy Moore stunned in a red and pink custom Brandon Maxwell gown. Additionally, her co-star Susan Kelechi Watson nailed the color duo in a Badgley Mischka gown.

This isn't Erivo's first time rocking a chic color combination on a red carpet. Just weeks ago at the Golden Globes, the actor looked exquisite in a black and white sequin Thom Browne gown. According to her past few appearances, the rising star is proving herself one to watch out for on the red carpet this award season.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

And with two-tone pieces flooding the new arrivals sections of retailers like Net-A-Porter and MATCHESFASHION.COM, the color trend is easy to pull off IRL. Whether you want to try out the red carpet-approved red and pink duo, or ease into the trend with a white and black option, it's a simple trend to incorporate into your wardrobe.

As of late, the British star has taken Hollywood by storm with her breathtaking role as Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film Harriet. For the premiere, she shut down the red carpet in a feathery gown, really showing herself as an emerging fashion star to look out for, too.

For the rest of her SAG Awards look, her stylist Jason Boden focused on simple jewelry, including diamonds from Roberto Coin. And though you can't see them with her full gown, the star is wearing Louboutin heels.