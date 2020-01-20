Last year's SAG Awards beauty looks were hard to beat. Lady Gaga matched her bold red lips to her nails, Lucy Boynton wowed in a double eyeliner look, and Yara Shahidi showed up with glowing skin that nearly put Glossier ads to shame. But, as with almost every year, celebrities (and their incredible hair and makeup artists) stepped up their game once again, making the best beauty looks at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards somehow even better than those in 2019.

Though it was hard to choose from the many incredible looks that were created for the evening, The Zoe Report editors definitely had some opinions on which ones stood out from the rest. Naturally, Charlize Theron's took one of the top picks — and how could it not, considering the actor literally accessorized her scalp (yes, really). And of course, we couldn't *not* choose Zoë Kravitz as one of our favorites, considering the star can literally do no wrong with her outfits or her beauty looks.

Same goes for Jennifer Lopez, a perennial favorite among the TZR team for her always-glamorous beauty moments that keep everyone guessing on what she'll do next (hint: she didn't disappoint, as usual). And Millie Bobby Brown had us all obsessed with her outfit *and* her beauty look, which was — no surprise — created by Kelsey Deenihan using many cult-favorite Pat McGrath Labs products.

Keep scrolling for all the TZR editors' favorite beauty looks of the evening, ahead.

Lupita Nyong'o Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images "Lupita Nyong'o can't help but to stop a red carpet — this time with $3.5 million worth of diamonds and a modern version of the old Hollywood trend. Oh, and P.S.: White eyeliner is officially in." — Olivia Young, Shopping News Writer

Charlize Theron Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images "Charlize Theron has always been known for taking a sartorial risk on the red carpet, and this look was no exception. However, at this year's SAG Awards, the boldest part of her ensemble was not the crystal crop top but the diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelet worn down the part of her sleek hairdo — and I'm completely here for it." — Dale Chong, Shopping News Writer

Zoë Kravitz Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images "Zoë Kravitz's entire look is always on point, but tonight, it was on another level. She complemented the peach hue of her dress by using the shade all over her face, too — a choice that made the look that much more stunning." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Logan Browning Terence Patrick/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Logan Browning’s curly cornrows, styled by Nai’vasha Johnson, go perfectly with her ruffled Jason Wu gown." — Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor

Millie Bobby Brown Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images "Her smoky eye makeup paired with a glossy pout is so stunning, and something I would absolutely mimic for work or on the weekends. Add to that her luxe Louis Vuitton ensemble, Millie Bobby Brown stole the show IMO." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant

Lili Reinhart John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Lili Reinhart’s smoky eye and slicked-back hair are a lesson in effortless beauty. I love that this look can be recreated so easily with only a few beauty products!" — Maggie Haddad, Social Media Assistant

Jennifer Lopez Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I already can't get enough of '90s hair tendrils making a comeback, but to see it on the red carpet in 2020 was everything I didn't know I needed. Paired with the dewy makeup, the whole look just screamed nostalgia." — Shelby Hyde, Shopping News Editor

Cynthia Erivo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I love red carpet makeup that plays with tradition. Cynthia Erivo's dress may be pink and red, but the contrasting pop of glittery blue shadow is what makes the entire look." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor