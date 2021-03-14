These 2021 Grammys Beauty Looks Brought Edginess & Glamour

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards may have been a bit delayed — but based on the virtual red carpet alone, the show already seems to be worth the wait. And it’s not just the wild wardrobe choices (for which the awards show is notorious), but the best beauty looks at the 2021 Grammys were filled with glamorous inspiration that ranged from graphic eyeliner to waist-length locks. And of course so much glitter.

In the past, the Grammy have given some seriously iconic hair and makeup moments. Who could forget Katy Perry’s blue pompadour from 2012 or Billie Eilish’s neon green roots from 2020? And then of course there was Zendaya’s infamous mullet in 2016. But not every star goes for such bold styles — some opt for Old Hollywood-esque glamour. A bright red lip (see: Beyoncé circa 2014 or Adele in 2012), and soft waves (Rihanna in 2013) are classic for good reason — and can even offset some of the adventurous fashion choices.

This year was no exception, with the nominees and performers representing so many different types of beauty. For example, Doja Cat embraced the rock sensibility of the occasion with a fashion-y mullet ‘do while H.E.R. was a violet dream with a halo eye that coordinated with her purple ensemble and shades. Ahead, see even more of the nails, lips, eyes, and tresses that stole this year’s show.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Lizzo

Presenter Lizzo shimmered from head to toe, going for radiant skin and bronzed shadow and lips to complement her shining Balmain dress.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

H.E.R., nominated for five awards, went for a fun monochromatic look, matching her rich plum ensemble to her iridescent, violet shadow.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Doja Cat

The “Say So” singer and Best New Artist nominee topped off her moto-inspired gown with a rocker-chic mullet.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Halle Bailey

The four-time nominee put a graphic twist on the traditional cat eye and added a hair wrap made with the same shimmering fabric as her gown.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Chlöe Bailey

Perfectly sculpted baby hairs and mini buns made the multi-nominated artist’s beauty look such a standout.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Haim

Lilac ensembles weren’t the only things the Haim sisters matched on Grammys night — all three were also sporting blunt curtain bangs.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Phoebe Bridgers

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

The Best New Artist nominee offset her side swept platinum-grey waves a vampy lip and matching nails.

The 2021 Grammy Awards Best Beauty Looks: Billie Eilish

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Eilish’s pink and black print wasn’t limited to her layered outfit, gloves, bucket hat, and mask — it was also her nail art.