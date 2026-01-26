Once a year, Hollywood’s elite descend upon Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, where independent films have a chance to be discovered. And equally as exciting as finding the next best thing in cinema are the inspiring celebrity fashion moments seen across the various premieres. This year, Sundance has already drawn stars like Jenna Ortega, Charli XCX, and Natalie Portman — who are all starring in dark comedy thriller, The Gallerist. On Jan. 24, the trio posed together ahead of the film’s screening wearing a similar neutral color palette — each one interpreting it in their own unique way.

Ortega wore a two-piece nude look from Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 collection — a lighter choice for the usually dark-leaning actor. XCX decided to experiment with something avant garde: a clear hooded poncho with a nude mini dress underneath from Simon Carle. Portman, on the other hand, kept things refined and sophisticated in a blended wool neutral coat. Speaking of sophisticated coats, also on the Sundance circuit is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their debut at the festival to promote Cookie Queens, a documentary in which they executive produced. Markle wore a full-length navy trench coat by Heidi Merrick with a pair of black flared jeans by Veronica Beard.

Despite the cold temperatures, some celebs still opted for dressier looks, like Zoey Deutch, who wore a cinnamon brown floor length knit dress by Proenza Schouler. Keep scrolling to see more winter fashion happenings coming out of Utah.

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Simon Carle.

Jenna Ortega

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Natalie Portman

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a blended wool coat.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Derek Shook/BACKGRID

In Heidi Merrick and Veronica Beard.

Zoey Deutch

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In Proenza Schouler.

Olivia Wilde

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Nour Hammour.

Tessa Thompson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Khaite.

Gemma Chan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Khaite.

Danielle Brooks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Simkhai.

Haley Lu Richardson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In a pinstripe suit.

Elizabeth Debicki

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Olivia Colman

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a black pantsuit.

Rain Spencer

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Kiernan Shipka

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In Delphine.

Rachel Sennott

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chloé.