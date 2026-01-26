(Celebrity)
The Celebrities At Sundance Know How To Do Winter Fashion
So much inspiration in one place.
Once a year, Hollywood’s elite descend upon Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, where independent films have a chance to be discovered. And equally as exciting as finding the next best thing in cinema are the inspiring celebrity fashion moments seen across the various premieres. This year, Sundance has already drawn stars like Jenna Ortega, Charli XCX, and Natalie Portman — who are all starring in dark comedy thriller, The Gallerist. On Jan. 24, the trio posed together ahead of the film’s screening wearing a similar neutral color palette — each one interpreting it in their own unique way.
Ortega wore a two-piece nude look from Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 collection — a lighter choice for the usually dark-leaning actor. XCX decided to experiment with something avant garde: a clear hooded poncho with a nude mini dress underneath from Simon Carle. Portman, on the other hand, kept things refined and sophisticated in a blended wool neutral coat. Speaking of sophisticated coats, also on the Sundance circuit is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their debut at the festival to promote Cookie Queens, a documentary in which they executive produced. Markle wore a full-length navy trench coat by Heidi Merrick with a pair of black flared jeans by Veronica Beard.
Despite the cold temperatures, some celebs still opted for dressier looks, like Zoey Deutch, who wore a cinnamon brown floor length knit dress by Proenza Schouler. Keep scrolling to see more winter fashion happenings coming out of Utah.
Charli XCX
In Simon Carle.
Jenna Ortega
In Mugler.
Natalie Portman
In a blended wool coat.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
In Heidi Merrick and Veronica Beard.
Zoey Deutch
In Proenza Schouler.
Olivia Wilde
In Nour Hammour.
Tessa Thompson
In Khaite.
Gemma Chan
In Khaite.
Danielle Brooks
In Simkhai.
Haley Lu Richardson
In a pinstripe suit.
Elizabeth Debicki
In Bottega Veneta.
Olivia Colman
In a black pantsuit.
Rain Spencer
In Burberry.
Kiernan Shipka
In Delphine.
Rachel Sennott
In Chloé.