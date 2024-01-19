On the heels of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the 2024 Sundance Film Festival is here to continue the red carpet extravaganza. On Thursday night, a host of celebrities, including Jodie Foster, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Stewart, touched down in Park City, Utah, where they’ll be attending star-studded premieres for the industry’s newest independent films. A mainstay at the annual affair, the Twilight alum was at the opening night gala, which was held at DeJoria Center near Kamas, Utah. Naturally, Stewart turned up to the event decked out in Chanel — which should come as no surprise, seeing that she’s a long-time brand ambassador for the French fashion house.

If you can believe it, the actor has been working with Chanel since 2013 when the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was a close friend of Stewart’s, himself tapped her for the coveted role. Ever since, she’s almost exclusively worn the luxury label’s newest looks for public appearances, and she really knocked it out of the park with her latest pick — she’s at the festival to promote her two films, Love Lives Bleeding and Love Me, after all.

On Jan. 18, Stewart arrived to the celebrity-packed red carpet in a black and white matching set. If you take a close look at the eye-catching two-piece outfit, you’ll see it’s covered in signature Chanel motifs, including a few iterations of the brand’s hallmark logo, safety pins, and of-the-moment bows. Stewart’s styling was top-notch: She only buttoned the top half of the structured jacket and donned a simple black bandeau underneath for a bit of coverage. Low-slung and slightly slouchy, her coordinating trousers were relaxed yet refined.

Of course, the statement-making outfit didn’t need much accessorizing. So, the fashion maven skipped earrings and tossed on a sleek silver chain necklace. Stewart rounded out the look with elevated black loafers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Perhaps the best part about Stewart’s latest red carpet moment is that the look can be dressed down for the office or even date night. That said, snag similar pieces to pull off the outfit.