Despite the past year’s lack of traditional red carpet moments, the most stylish stars didn’t hold back on glamour. Of course they surely spent significant time in sweats, scrunchies, and no makeup — like everyone else — but when it came to formal affairs (even virtual ones), many chose to seize the moment and make a statement with their manicures, hair colors, and more. Case in point: the 93rd annual Academy Awards. The 2021 Oscars best beauty looks were a highlight of this awards season, and offered plenty of inspiration for your next formal function (or even just your everyday glam).

Each awards show is known for its slightly different vibe. For example, the Grammys is all about bold, edgy choices while for the SAGs both beauty and fashion tend to be more pared down (although this year may have been the exception). And the Oscars — arguably peak awards season — is the time when stars go for full-on glamour. In terms of the hair and makeup to go with often more over-the-top wardrobe choices, attendees might go for more minimal, natural looks (to let their ensembles take the spotlight), or they could choose some classic Oscars mainstays like cherry red lips and soft, glossy waves. Still there are always a few celebrities that dare to try some more out-of-the-box approaches, like wildly messy curls or colorful eyes.

This year there was a little something for every kind of beauty inspo — from clean and classic to a bit more vampy, and everything in between. Ahead see the stars whose hair, makeup, nails, and more are worth copying ASAP.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Andra Day

Day’s perfectly undone curly updo and bangs were a soft counterpart to her chainmail gown.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Viola Davis

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star and nominee stepped onto the carpet looking so fresh with tight curls and a pink lip.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Carey Mulligan

Mulligan’s sparkling, cutout ball gown was the star of the show, so the Best Actress nominee went minimal with her makeup updo.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Maria Bakalova

Bakalova, who was nominated for her breakout role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm channeled classic Hollywood glamour with the perfect red lip and upswept hair.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Regina King

The presenter’s iridescent blue eyeshadow mirrored the shade of her custom Louis Vuitton gown.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Vanessa Kirby

The Pieces of a Woman star went matchy-matchy with her vampy lip and nail color.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Amanda Seyfried

Instead of choosing a classic red to match her plunging tulle gown, the Mank opted for a wine stained lip with a smokey eye in a similar palette.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon’s fresh pink lip and cheeks felt spring-inspired.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Halle Berry

Berry’s super-short bob and baby bangs have her romantic gown a modern edge.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Margot Robbie

Robbie was practically unrecognizable with wispy bangs and a slightly darker blonde bob.

2021 Oscars Best Beauty Looks: Angela Bassett

Makeup artist D’Andre Michael used Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bleu Hypnotique for her bright-yet-smokey eye and hairstylist Randy Stodghill used PHYTO products to make her hair so smooth and shiny.