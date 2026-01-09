Winter and summer are the biggest seasons for hair transformations in any given year, but in 2026, celebrities seem to be taking “new year, new hair” especially to heart. Over the last several weeks, Hailey Bieber has gone flippy, Kourtney Kardashian has gone fluffy, and Nicole Kidman resurrected her iconic curls. Now, Gigi Hadid is joining in on the mane makeover movement, swapping her signature shade of honey blonde hair for a pitch-black hue.

The new shade was revealed in an Instagram post shared by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos (the hands behind Kardashian’s feathery cut), who sought to give the edgiest hair color an elegant upgrade. “This matte black color is the newest era of true black — rich and inky, without any red undertones,” he said in a statement. “We’ve moved past the traditional blue-black hue to something more elevated and fashion-forward.”

And the color wasn’t the only change: Hadid also renewed her membership in the bustling Celebrity Bob Club. “For the cut, we chose a mini bob, a chicer version of the micro bob,” said Giannetos. “It’s French, beautiful, and effortlessly modern. The chin-length shape allows for versatility, whether tucked playfully behind the ear or styled with face-framing pieces.”

Hadid isn’t the only member of her famous family to switch it up this season. After several months rocking a honey blonde shade (not unlike Gigi’s famous hue), younger sister Bella was spotted in Aspen with icy blonde locks.