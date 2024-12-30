When you think of celebrity couples who have stepped out in coordinated outfits, a few probably come to mind. Of course there was Britney and Justin’s denim-on-denim looks from the 2001 American Music Awards, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s coordinating khaki (with matching trains!) at the Wakanda Forever premiere in 2022, and pretty much everything Sonny and Cher wore on their ‘70s variety show — to name only a few. But more recently, a new kind of couples style has emerged for the A-list set, and it’s much more complementary than exactly matchy-matchy. Think Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Duos that overlap their aesthetic through more subtle details, like color and texture or just overall vibes. Since they’re all in the same friend group, it shouldn’t be that surprising that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now joining the ranks, thanks to their recent date night outfits that were adorably cohesive — not cringe-y.

On Dec. 27th, the pop star and her NFL player boyfriend headed to BondST restaurant in New York City to meet fellow celeb couple Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley and fans couldn’t help but notice the two were fully in sync when it came to their sartorial selections. Swift wore a boxy tweed Stella McCartney Crystal Cage Oversized Blazer in brown tones paired with a black mini skirt, a pair of on-trend patterned tights by Sheertex, black platform Marc Jacobs ankle boots, and a black beaded Versace Crystal La Medusa Mini Bag. Her date donned a similarly cozy look with the same color story. His oversized cardigan, black t-shirt, and tan pants complemented the “Lavender Haze” singer’s ensemble without looking too matchy.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Not only did both Swift and Kelce separately exhibit major winter outfit inspiration, but together they’re full-on couples goals. And as witnessed through some of the best celebrity couple style moments in history, looking chic and coordinated unlocks a whole new level of power couple status.

It makes sense, considering the fact that Swift’s style has been slowly evolving since the two began dating last year. Slowly but surely, she’s stepped into her “WAG” era with Chiefs-inspired outfits. She started off simply wearing the team’s logo tees and jackets to show her support at games, but it’s become more and more high-end over time — like her red shearling-trimmed Charlotte Simone coat and bucket hat, her red cropped Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, or her red-and-black tweed Versace suit.

The “So High School” singer has certainly mastered intentional (and sometimes hidden message) dressing, so until her next album comes out, they may want to look to her outfits for hints at her personal life — including her romance with Kelce.