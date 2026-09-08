When Taylor Swift likes a brand, it becomes a constant in her rotation. Case in point: her latest date night with husband Travis Kelce. On Sunday, the pair had dinner at the Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, each dressed in fall-ready brown tones. For the occasion, Swift reached for two of her most-worn labels over the years, while delivering a chic take on midseason evening dressing.

Swift’s shiny style was a halter-neck striped brown midi dress from Stella McCartney’s Fall 2026 collection. The musician accessorized with her brown Frayme bucket bag — also from the British designer — which features reptilian embossments for a burst of texture. Fans will recall Swift wearing McCartney on and off the red carpet through the years. In fact, the pair even launched a capsule together during the singer’s 2018 Lover album cycle.

To finish her look, Swift added gold Twist sandals from Aquazzura. The metallic mule style features two knotted straps and slightly angled heels. It’s the latest instance of Swift strapping into Aquazzura’s heels, which she’s worn through the decades — especially during her Midnights era. Paired with her dress’s shimmering stripes, Swift’s outfit caught the light from every angle — just like opalite.

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The rest of her accoutrements were perfectly coordinated with her full ensemble. Gold and citrine Mindi Mond drop earrings and Spinelli Kilcollin and Jennifer Meye tennis bracelets rounded out Swift’s overall sparkle. The final finishing touch was an opal ring and bracelet by Darlene De Sedle, which were previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor. Swift wore the jewelry shortly after it was auctioned by Fox Estate Jewelry last fall, and her repeated appearances in the pieces hint that she now owns the opal jewelry suite, according to People. It was also a clever reference to Swift’s own song “Elizabeth Taylor” from her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Kelce matched Swift’s color scheme in a cream silk shirt, brown trousers, and casual checkered sneakers. The stars made a complementary pair during their date, which was shortly before New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 season. Kelce is already likely to attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2027 show this week after appearing in the brand’s Fall 2026 campaign, alongside the couple’s fluffy white Samoyed dog, Wendy. If Swift supports her husband (as well as model best friend Gigi Hadid) from the front row, it will be her first NYFW appearance in ten years.