As a devoted Swiftie, I have mixed feelings about Taylor Swift’s return to the Eras Tour. With its international leg kicking off in less than a month, I’m counting down the days until videos of Swift’s surprise songs from each performance pop up on my TikTok FYP again. And I’m also looking forward to more backstage Traylor content (Swift and Travis Kelce’s ship name, if you’re new here). On the other hand, I’m also going to miss the street style streak she’s blessed us with during her Eras Tour hiatus — specifically moments like the cashmere The Row dress the singer just wore on her latest New York City outing.

Ever the pro at curating cozy-yet-chic looks, Swift was spotted in the snuggly get-up while en route to a recording studio on Jan. 18. The taupe The Row number was an elevated take on loungewear, complete with a winter weather-friendly hood and a knit silhouette that stopped just above her ankle. While her final ‘fit had an effortlessly cool, “I woke up like this” energy, the maxi dress’s price tag was anything but casual. Ringing made from 100% cashmere and ringing in at a lofty $3,350, it’s undeniably an investment piece. Swift’s exact item is currently on sale for 30% off right now and listed as low stock, so if you’re on board with the reduced price of $2,345, get your hands on it... before the Swifties do.

To protect herself from the freezing weather in The Big Apple, Swift layered a tailored black coat from Gant 240 overtop her dress. And while she’s usually never one to shy away from statement knee-high boots for her evenings out, this time the star slipped on a sleek pair of ankle booties (also from The Row), which she paired with black tights. She kept the rest of her accents to a minimum via an understated suede handbag from Manu Atelier as well as her go-to miniature heart-shaped earrings by Foundrae.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While owning the same exact outfit as Swift is a dream for many Swifties out there, dropping $3K on a singular dress might not be. So, to take it a bit easier on your credit card, we found two similar, less expensive options for you to shop, as well as pieces to channel the rest of her look. Shop it all below.