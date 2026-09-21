Baby doll blush. Sunset blush. Watercolor blush. Just when you thought we’ve maxed out on ways to flush your cheeks, boy blush was introduced at Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at the Roundhouse in Camden during London Fashion Week.

“The inspiration for the makeup came from Barbette, the American aerialist and performer who became famous in 1920s Paris for his portrayal of a woman on stage,” says lead makeup artist, Lynsey Alexander. “The collection plays with masculine and feminine ideas, and I wanted that same feeling in the face.”

So what exactly is boy blush? It’s adding the product to the lower part of the cheek rather than focusing upward for a sculpted look. To achieve this effect, Alexander pressed Merit’s Signature Lipstick in Black Tie and Bespoke to the models’ cheeks. “We pressed the color into the cheeks for a natural, slightly ruddy flush — as though the color was coming from within the skin,” Alexander adds. These lipstick shades are new and part of the brand’s upcoming collaboration with Erdem, launching on Sept. 22.

As for the rest of the base, the skin was kept fresh with Merit’s The Uniform tinted SPF and Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Tulle (another limited edition shade from the collab. The lips were also kept soft and natural.

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For the eyes, the brows were the focus. “We made them stronger and more masculine using Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade, brushing the hairs up and out, then filling and defining them with Merit Brow 1990 Sheer Gel Pencil,” Alexander shades. The lashes were kept bare to “help maintain the boyish quality of the look.”

The hairstyles by Eugene Souleiman using KEVIN.MURPHY were on the same wavelength. One was striking and masculine, inspired by a ‘40s Old Hollywood men’s style, while the second was softer and more romantic, featuring plaits and wispy flyaways.

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Get the details on the limited-editor sets that make up the Merit x Erdem collaboration, below.