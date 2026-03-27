Any time Taylor Swift graces audiences with her presence, there is always much to celebrate. And last night was no exception. For her first public outing of 2026, the singer-songwriter accepted seven awards — including Best Pop Album and Artist of the Year at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles. Since she’s such a red carpet pro, Swift relied on one of her go-to silhouettes to wear for the fete. She wore a two-piece corseted mini skirt set from Wiederhoeft — a New York based-label that has been on rotation in Swift’s wardrobe recently.

She last wore another corseted ensemble from the same brand back in October to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers. It was one of Swift’s most popular outfits the last twelve months. Last night’s look, however, was layered in meaning. According to an Instagram post from the Wiederhoeft, “The look originally hails from our S/S’ 26 runway collection, “Lost Works,” but it became a Lost Work itself, having vanished before the show, but has now graciously resurfaced.” One commenter was quick to point out that Swift lost her own work, referencing the sale of her masters in 2019, but eventually bought it back last year in a major move to reclaim her first six studio albums.

Whether wearing the velvet seafoam green two-piece was intentional or not, it’s hard not to notice the parallels. Especially, since Swift is known for planting hidden messages. The corset featured hand-embroidered fringed glass beads which played nicely into her showgirl era.

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Swift chose several special accessories to wear alongside her massive Kindred Lubeck diamond engagement ring. For starters, her Dena Kemp bi-color tourmaline drop earrings — which retail for a whopping $36,000 — made quite the statement. Fans are speculating that she may have worn them because Kelce’s birthday is in October, the same birth month which the tourmaline gemstone represents in addition to Opal.

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The Opalite singer also wore a Nak Armstrong ruched ear cuff, the Beirut Rosace ring by Selim Mouzannar, a gold diamond ring by LˊDezen, and lastly, the Aysa tennis bracelet by Spinelli Kilcollin.

She even brought two pairs of heels in tow: a pair of green Jimmy Choos to walk the red carpet and sparkly sandals by Aquazzura, which she later changed into midway through the night.

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Swift arrived at the event with fiancé Travis Kelce, but opted to walk the red carpet solo. In her acceptance speech for “The Life of a Showgirl,” she attributed the album feeling so “happy, confident, and free” because of Kelce, who makes her feel that way every day. “So thanks for all the vibes,” Swift added.