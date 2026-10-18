Taylor Swift’s personal style has long been a hot topic of conversation in pop culture, with the singer recently directly addressing the chatter in her new song “Cleveland!” She melodically questions in the third person, “And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash?” And although Swift is cheekily poking fun at the discourse, it also seems she took the criticisms as a challenge to show off some of her greatest red carpet looks to date.

After making a splash on the MTV Video Music Awards carpet last month in a glittering silver Tamara Ralph couture gown, the newlywed 36-year-old continued her impressive fashion streak at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. For the annual event, which raises funds for the iconic Academy Museum, she opted for another sparkling number, this time from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.

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Before heading inside to perform as the evening’s headliner, Swift wore a custom strapless design featuring a subtle sweetheart neckline. The ensemble was punctuated by a crystal-covered ribbon tied into a bow at the center of the chest, while gathered silk with scattered rhinestones embedded throughout cascaded over the bustier to create a dramatic cinching effect. A drop-waist pleated skirt began below the bodice, mimicking the shape of a pannier.

Although the look appears mostly gray at first, it’s actually a washed, dusty hue of blue, making it feel awfully reminiscent of Swift’s 1989 days. The ballgown silhouette — particularly in the light shade of blue — echoes the Nicole + Felicia costume she wore in the Speak Now section of the Eras Tour when she was teasing the album’s re-release in 2023. It’s also a similar shape to the floral Oscar de la Renta gown the star wore to her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere almost three years ago to the day. Between the look’s Old Hollywood energy (it’s so very “Wildest Dreams,” if you ask me) and her modernized version of her iconic 2015 soft, wavy blonde bob haircut, it’s safe to say the musician was paying at least a bit of homage to one of her most famous career chapters.

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While Swift’s shoe choice is unclear thanks to her Dior dress’ floor-sweeping hem, she made sure to have her other accessories on full display — most notably, a pair of dangling statement earrings dripping in clusters of diamonds. Swift’s longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell, further added to her suite of jewels with a blindingly dazzling diamond ring on her right hand and a simple tennis bracelet on her left, accompanied by the Kindred Lubeck engagement ring (and wedding band) given to her by husband Travis Kelce. Letting the bejeweled accent on the top portion of her dress take the spotlight, Swift went without a necklace for the night.