Tallulah Willis' Timeless Engagement Ring Can Be Passed On From Generation To Generation

Instagram has become the catchall space for one’s major life events like gender reveals, wedding anniversaries, and the ever-popular “I’m engaged!” announcement. After you’ve had time to process the proposal, the next step, if you like to share, is to disseminate the happy news to the rest of your Instagram followers. Such was the case for actor Tallulah Willis, who posted her engagement ring on Tuesday May 4 on her Instagram account. Willis (the youngest daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis) is engaged to film director Dillon Buss and though it’s unclear how long the two have been dating — they first made an appearance together on Instagram in February 2020— the pair aren’t shy about sharing their love for each other on social media.

In fact, Willis captioned a photo taken during the proposal that said: “with absolute most certainty.” She then shared a close-up video of the engagement ring, so everyone could see how beautiful the diamond sparkler was. According to People, the ring is an emerald-cut center stone featuring beveled edges and set on four prongs. A minimal yellow gold band completed the design. The custom made piece was designed by fourth-generation jeweler Karina Noel, who is based in Brooklyn, New York.

After the engagement news, Willis celebrated with her two sisters Rumer and Scout Willis, with a pool day. Scout posted a photo of all three siblings together and wrote in the caption: “I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER.” Though no wedding date has been announced yet, Willis and Buss’ wedding will be a magical star-studded affair as her mother and father will most likely be there on her special day.

Though Willis’ ring is a specially made treasure, you can shop similar emerald-cut center stones, below, or just use them as a jumping off point for your own future sparkler. For more celebrity engagement ring inspiration, check out Ariana Grande’s Toi et Moi design or Shailene Woodley’s French girl-approved minimalist ring.

