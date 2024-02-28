Whoever organizes Sydney Sweeney’s calendar deserves a shoutout. The Euphoria star’s schedule this week, in particular, is filled to the brim. On Monday, Sweeney celebrated the launch of LANEIGE’s new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, which marks her first event with the brand since being named its Global Ambassador last month. She’s also gearing up for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend by making pit stops at the studio for rehearsals. In the middle of it all, Sweeney visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote her upcoming film Immaculate. And judging by her gorgeous Balmain mini dress for the occasion, her go-to stylist, Molly Dickinson, has been hard at work, too.

For the talk show in New York City, where Sweeney discussed a potential Anyone But You sequel, the Hollywood darling went with a black and white look from the French fashion house. With a dramatic plunging neckline and full, voluminous skirt, the leg-baring number read both sultry and elegant. As for her accessories, she opted for sheer black tights from Calzedonia, black pointy heels, and chunky silver earrings (we’re fairly certain they’re Mejuri’s Puffy Charlotte Hoops). Beauty-wise, Sweeney kept her hair back in a low bun so the dress was on full display, while her deep berry lipstick added a hint of color to the neutral ensemble.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After the show wrapped up, Sweeney was at the Saturday Night Live studio for a rehearsal, even despite the torrential downpour in the Big Apple. For this evening-out look, Sweeney tapped into multiple of-the-moment styles. First up? Her cream turtleneck sweater from LAPOINTE’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which featured dramatic fur-trimmed sleeves (it’s giving mob wife, no?). The actor also leaned into the hot pants trend (with another style from the brand’s latest lineup), a silhouette that took the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks by storm. Finally, she finished the look with sheer tights, glossy black knee-high boots, and oversized sunnies.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney’s new film Immaculate doesn’t come out until March 22, so keep your eyes open for more press tour looks. Until then, channel her latest outfit with the styles ahead.