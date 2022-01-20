There are few pop culture phenomenons or figures with the kind of draw Euphoria — and its extended cinematic universe — has right now. The HBO series has spawned hilarious memes, beauty and fashion crazes, and more than a few newly-minted celebrities. Describe anything as “Euphoria vibes” and everyone knows exactly what you mean — that’s the power of the trippy, eye-popping drama. And as much as the show’s signature aesthetic resonates with millennials and zoomers across the country, it appears to have the same hold on the actual stars of Euphoria, too. Last night, Sydney Sweeney’s pearl hair pins, featuring a gilded finish, proved that she might just be as inspired by the show as at-home fans are.

Sweeney’s hair, a bright and buttery blonde shade, featured a center part and two pulled-back pieces secured by a small constellation of gold pearl pins by cool-girl accessory brand Lelet NY. The glistening hair accessories can’t help but call to mind her character in Euphoria, Cassie, who — along with the other female leads — frequently wears eye-catching hair add-ins, often featuring pearls, rhinestones, and metallic finishes. Even her outfit, starring a sweet red and white gingham print skirt, feels like a Cassie-approved moment — though, to be fair, it’s probably a more conservative cut than the actual character would appreciate.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s still unknown who exactly styled the look, it’s more than likely Florido Basallo III, Sweeney’s close friend and go-to stylist. Along with makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, the trio has taken New York by storm with a series of recent shoots in collaboration with Hermès. The three have worked closely together for a while, teaming up for some of Sweeney’s most notable glam moments ever — just one example is her show-stopping Old Hollywood look at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria’s second season. Sweeney even uploaded an Instagram story selfie of herself with Basallo and Hernandez, simply captioning it “my fam 🥰”

Sydney Sweeney via Instagram Stories

The best part of hair accessories, though, are just how easy they are to style and wear at home. Not everyone has the skill level for a perfectly bouncy blowout or an elaborate updo, but everyone can incorporate some kind of hair pin, clip, barrette, or claw into their favorite style. To take a page out of Sweeney’s book, look for pieces with interesting shapes and lots of shine, be that in the form of a metallic finish or some glistening rhinestones.

Below, shop Sweeney’s exact bobby pins, plus extra TZR’s picks for a look worthy of Euphoria — minus all the...well, you know.

