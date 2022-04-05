Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to a glam moment. Not only does her Euphoria character Cassie Howard indulge in an over-the-top skin care regimen (which was inspired by Sweeney’s own beauty routine), but the actor has been killing it on the red carpet lately with her hair and makeup. Most recently, she appeared at Cannes International Festival where she accepted the Rising Star award, and aptly so. Along with a classic cat-eye, Sweeney’s long curtain bangs created a French-girl flair that was certainly appropriate considering the locale.

Courtesy of hairstylist Florido Basallo, Sweeney (who is back to her signature blonde, by the way) looked elegant as ever with face-framing bangs and a sleek low ponytail secured with a black ribbon. It’s unclear if she’s had a trim, but it looks like Basallo may have touched up her bangs, creating a tapered effect that’s reminiscent of the recent bottleneck bangs trend.

Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez created not one but two makeup looks for Sweeney, amping up her winged liner and soft pink lip color to transition into the evening events, where she wore a more dramatic eye look and bold red lipstick. In a press email, Hernandez shared that she used a full face of Armani Beauty as well as a step-by-step breakdown of Sweeney’s classic day-to-night glam.

@melissa.hernandez

For a flawless base, Hernandez applied a quarter-size amount of the Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer then buffed on the Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 4. Then, using her fingers, she applied the Luminous Silk Concealer in shade 3.75 to brighten Sweeney’s under eyes and conceal imperfections. To add dimension, Hernandez mixed the Neo Nude A-Blush in shade 50 with the Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in shade 8 for an extra dewy glow then applied the Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder in shade 8 to bronze and sculpt the cheekbones.

The eye look centered around the winged liner, but Fernandez added depth to the crease using the Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder in shade 8 and a pop of gold shimmer with the Eye Tint in shade 45. Sydney’s fierce eyeliner was created using the Eyes To Kill Designer Liner in shade 1; Hernandez then applied two coats of the Eccentrico Mascara. To tie the look together, she finished with the Lip Power Long-Wear Satin Lipstick in shade 503, a neutral pink.

To transition to nighttime, Hernandez did some minor touch-ups on Sweeney’s complexion using the concealer and powder. She also added the Neo Nude Melting Color Balm in shade 20 just below the actor’s cheekbones for a soft, contoured effect and shade 53 onto the apples of her cheeks for a flushed, rosy glow. Hernandez deepened the upper lash line using the Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in shade 4 and added a few more coats of mascara for a bolder lash look. Finally, she swapped out her nude lip color for a bright red, Lip Power in shade 403.

Ahead, check out all the products used on Sydney Sweeney to create this effortless day to night makeup look.

