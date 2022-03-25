While it’s always exciting to play around with hot new hair color trends, there’s nothing like returning to your roots. After a few full-filled weeks as a redhead — though the dye job is for a role, it helped usher in the current copper craze — Sydney Sweeney’s hair has returned to its trademark baby blonde. The White Lotus star arrived at the Teen Vogue New Hollywood dinner, where she’s an honoree this year, dressed in a stunning, floor-skimming, semi-sheer Brandon Maxwell gown, but much of the focus was on Sweeney’s flipped-out hair and its journey back to blonde. In fact, if anything, Sweeney’s hair looks better than ever. Seamlessly streaked with sunny highlights, trimmed just below her shoulders, and looking impossibly shiny, it was styled with a side-part and a gently retro flip at the ends for a polished, vintage look. The theme of the evening might have been New Hollywood, but Sydney’s hair infuses plenty of Old Hollywood glamour too.

The ultra-sleek look is the work of Florido Basallo III, Sweeney’s go-to hairstylist and close friend. He’s responsible for virtually all of her most major hair moments for red carpets, campaigns, and magazine shoots. Master colorist Nikki Lee — who works with celebs like Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff — created Sweeney’s warm copper color, so it’s reasonable to assume she’s behind this shift back to blonde, too.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But even though Sweeney’s taken a step back from red, plenty of other stars are just getting started. Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and Sophie Turner have all been experimenting with different shades of red, and Kaia Gerber just joined the ranks with a rich auburn debuted March 24. But Sweeney isn’t alone in her reversal, either. Gigi Hadid stunned fans when she ended her year-long love affair with red, trading it in for an icy platinum lighter than any shade she’d done before.

Considering Sweeney’s playful, irreverent attitude toward all things fashion and beauty (and the fact that it doesn’t look like her new film’s wrapped just yet), you can probably expect to see the young star playing around with copper again soon. And in the meantime, a new A-lister seems to take the redhead plunge every other day.