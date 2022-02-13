There’s an interesting phenomenon when it comes to beauty at NYFW: For as much as the hairstylists and makeup artists claim a look is “off-duty,” the resulting styles are always fairly intricate. So it’s always a treat whenever the trends seem to align with what the non-models of the world consider “off-duty” hair and makeup, and the first big hair trend for the F/W 2022 season is exactly that. At a handful of shows, hairstylists have been working hair scarves, ribbons, and baby bows into the looks, giving an instant dose of polish without a whole lot of effort.

At both Ulla Johnson and PatBo, ponytails were gathered low at the neck and then wrapped with pieces of cloth and scarves. “We’ve done a very kind of simplistic natural look,” lead artist Bob Recine told TZR backstage at Ulla Johnson. “We’ve started with a very straight center part, which allows for some fuzzies around the scalp that are really gamine and natural.”

He used a tiny bit of Aveda’s Phomollinet Styling Foam and the lightest mist of hairspray for a little texture and hold. “But we’re spraying it very far away so you don’t get the tackiness to the hair,” he added. Recine then pulled the hair into a loose pony at the nape of the neck before wrapping in some fabric that the designer gave him.

Courtesy of Tressemé.

The ponies were slightly more textured over at PatBo. Lead hairstylist Lacy Redway worked Tresemmé’s Extra Hold Volumizing Mousse from root to tip for texture, and then gathered the hair at the nape of the neck, leaving a few wispy pieces framing the face. (She also pulled the hair over the ears instead of tucking it behind, allowing the tips of the ears to peek out for an added model-off-duty look.)

Courtesy of Tressemé.

Redway then wrapped a headscarf down the ponytail for a rope effect, tying it about halfway down the style. A little Tresemmé Dry Texture Spray added some volume and texture, giving this style some major “woke up like this” vibes.

The hair scarf itself has been trending for a few seasons, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. At Victor Glemaud, lead hairstylist Jawara did a mix of both cornrows and afros for the hair. But a few models wore durags and headscarves down the runway in colors that coordinated with their outfits, offering a modern matchy-matchy style.

And for those for whom a ribbon is more of an accent that a statement piece, Jawara had another trick up his sleeve. At Brandon Maxwell, he adorned the low ponytails with a simple black velvet bow pinned to the top of an intricate bun. Who says a small accessory can’t make a huge impact?

