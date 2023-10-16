If you’ve been staying up to date with the concert circuit this year, you know the world’s top musicians haven’t just served up incredible performances, but a host of show-stopping outfits, too. Between Beyoncé’s custom designer outfits for her Renaissance world tour and Taylor Swift’s bedazzled bodysuits, the sartorial impact of on-stage fashion has been endless. Another star who's been leaving their mark on performance attire as of late? Suki Waterhouse. Take her latest look as proof: On Oct. 15, Waterhouse donned a sparkly bra and baseball cap combo for her performance at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

While singing her hits like “To Love” and “Johanna,” the Hollywood darling donned the crystal-embellished bra underneath an oversized white blazer and coordinating cutout trousers from Mugler (an apt look for the 80-degree weather in Texas, if you ask us). To offset the outfit, Waterhouse added the aforementioned sporty baseball cap into the mix. Finally, she rocked a pair of chunky burgundy boots and her go-to silver jewelry.

All in all? The entire ensemble was a departure from the Daisy Jones & the six star’s recent fashion month ooks, as she switched out her feminine mini dresses (see: her balletcore Paris Georgia number) and sexy sheer staples for this polished yet fun take on 9-to-5 style.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

Waterhouse was also a musical guest in Austin the weekend prior, on the festival’s third day of events. For her Oct. 8 gig, she donned a seemingly opposite look from her more recent performance. She switched out her elevated separates for a matching pink turtleneck and underwear duo — an ‘80s-inspired take on the no-pants trend she’s quite fond of. The A-lister finished the look with a sparkly statement belt, white sunglasses, and over-the-knee metallic boots, reminiscent of the eccentric footwear Beyoncé wore on the Renaissance tour.

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

Unfortunately, the former TZR cover star’s next scheduled performance isn’t until February 2024, so it’ll be a minute until we get another taste of her cool concert fashion. In the meantime, add her latest look to your night-out rotation with the pieces ahead.