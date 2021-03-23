The Black Leggings Gigi Hadid Swears By Year Round

On your list of forever essentials is likely a pair of black leggings — one that’s of quality and durable because after all, you’ll be wearing it until the end of time. Your version of a versatile legging, whether it be cashmere, fleece-lined, or a lightweight, sweat-wicking cotton pair, can take you anywhere, from a quick run to the store to a casual night out with friends. Celebrities are on the same style wavelength when it comes to leggings, they too understand the functional needs of owning a pair. For Gigi Hadid, WARDROBE.NYC’s black split-hem leggings, is one of her go-to’s.

On March 22, while out on a stroll with daughter Khai, Hadid stepped out in the bottoms from the celeb-beloved New York City brand. Made from thick jersey material, the WARDROBE.NYC piece features a high-rise elastic waist with two zipper pockets and side-zipped cuffs on the bottom. This added detail can easily transition the legging from day to night by opening the zipper to create a flared look that showcases your favorite fancy sandal or heel. In Hadid’s case, she paired her leggings with a color-blocked trench coat from Moncler and her favorite casual-comfy combat boots from Dr. Martens. She accessorized with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses from KREWE, Linjer’s Rebecca Pearl Hoops, and a black face mask by MASQD. With the busy schedules A-listers like Hadid has — she’s juggling modeling duties with raising a baby — her basic black leggings provide a no-fuss way to getting dressed and out the door. Plus, it’s a step up from sweats.

Gotham/GC Images

According to WARDROBE.NYC's website, the brand is "a conceptual composite of luxury essentials," meaning it focuses on creating and selling high-quality basics such as merino wool wrap mini skirts and cotton ribbed tank tops that can be styled with anything. Hadid’s friend/fellow model Kendall Jenner also loves the label for its luxurious basics. In the past, Jenner’s worn her pair of the famed WARDROBE.NYC zip cuffed leggings to a Versace afterparty for Milan Fashion Week. She styled the bottoms with a leather brown turtleneck from Bottega Veneta and Celine squared toe boots. Back in Jan. 2020, Hadid was also spotted in said leggings while out in Paris — that time she wore the piece with a cobalt blue oversized blazer.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're thinking: I need a pair of zippered leggings, you're in luck. The celebrity-beloved piece is still in stock in an array of sizes and can be yours in just a couple of clicks. Ahead, shop the sleek legging plus similar options.

