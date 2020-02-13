There's no denying that fashion appreciates a good recycled trend. And when it comes to a nostalgic trend, Bella Hadid is officially a pro. But when it comes to accessories, clearly leading the back amongst street-style stars and models, alike are the resurgence of furry bucket hats. And with winter still in full effect, it makes sense that Hadid's plush headpiece would become a staple in her everyday wardrobe.

Trading in your go-to baseball cap or water-wicking paperboy hat is part of what makes dressing for the cold-weather months so fun. While some trends might seem little intimidating (see also, Russian roller hats and shearling trapper styles), over the last few months Hadid has proved that the furry bucket hat is super easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

On Feb. 12, the supermodel was spotted out during New York Fashion Week with yet another furry bucket hat (this time in her hand, instead of on her head). Functionality aside, Hadid proves that the style falls right in line with the '90s trend that's taking over the industry right now. And if you're bored of your classic ribbed beanie that you lived in all season, trying this deceivingly intimidating accessory should be next up on your styling to-do list.

When it comes to finding furry options that work just as well in your own closet, there are several options to choose from. If your own aesthetic proves to be on the playful side, the brighter the hue or pattern the better. However, if you're one of many that consider themselves a minimalist, you may feel more at home in a single tone option, like Emma Brewins Black Bucket Hat iteration. If you're looking for something super luxe or maybe you prefer to keep it faux, no worries because this list has both, like Clyde's Taupe Faux Fur Hat option. Not to mention, no matter your price point the trend is wallet-friendly, with a lengthy list of low-priced but equally stylish options.

Just ahead is TZR's favorite styles that will help you achieve Bella Hadid's go-to look with little to no effort required.