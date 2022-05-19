Sophie Turner Styled Her Bumpsuit With An Unexpected Accessory

Maternity style used to be characterized by oversized T-shirts, billowy dresses, and sweatpants, but 2022 has been filled with looks that are upping the ante. Thanks to celebrities such as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, mamas-to-be are now opting for form-fitting styles and cutouts that reveal their growing bellies — proving that a pregnancy wardrobe should be anything but boring. The latest star seen dressing up her baby bump was Sophie Turner, whose crochet hat serendipitously matched with her popular Bumpsuit known as “The Kate.”

Turner was spotted in Los Angeles while walking around with husband Joe Jonas. For the laid-back stroll, she slipped on an easy one-piece jumpsuit. The $135 full body ensemble has been a pregnancy staple for stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Jennifer Lawerence, Elsa Hosk, and so many more as a result of its super comfortable fabric and extra supportive fit. Further, the garment can be worn throughout the entirety of your pregnancy and comes in a wide array of neutral colors, so you can pair it with almost anything. For Turner, she styled her black Bumpsuit underneath a leather shirt jacket and a crochet hat. The yellow daisies on her topper matched back to her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

BACKGRID

The crochet bucket hat has been “in” for a few seasons now, as celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have all embraced this sun-protection accessory. The DIY pieces often offer a whimsical touch to one’s look and is perfect for summer when it’s not quite the time to slip on a balaclava. While the maker of Turner’s hat is unknown for now, there are plenty of similar alternatives to shop on the market right now ahead. Unlike Turner though, you don’t have to style your topper with a Bumpsuit and leather shirt. The accessory pairs well with white summer dresses, linen two-piece sets, and even just a simple T-shirt and denim shorts look.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.