Kylie Jenner Pushed The Boundaries Of Maternity Clothing With Her Mini Dress

In case you’ve yet to hear the tidbit of info that’s consumed the celebrity news cycle, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with partner Travis Scott. (She announced their first child, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, will soon be an older sibling in a touching Instagram video posted on Sept. 7). And so far, Jenner’s maternity style is off to an audacious start. First, she debuted her baby bump via a cutout dress in her pregnancy announcement video. Then, on Sept. 8, Jenner wore a white mini dress made of skin-tight leather that certainly wasn’t your average, comfort-takes-priority maternity garment.

Jenner’s currently in New York City — presumably for New York Fashion Week and the upcoming Met Gala — and she wore the formfitting and plunging halter dress while stepping out for dinner in SoHo. She paired her leather mini dress with a floor-skimming duster coat in a matching white hue, creating an impactful monochromatic look. As for the rest of her ensemble, Jenner carried Balenciaga’s Hourglass Xs Bag in a crisp white colorway (the miniature purse is also a favorite for Hailey Bieber) and wore a pair of translucent PVC heels by Gianvito Rossi.

The beauty mogul offered several outfit photos on her Instagram, including an accessorized touch that wasn't present for her dinner outing. In a series of photos posted with the succinct and relevant caption “👼🏽,” Jenner posed in her unconventional maternity dress while also wearing a pair of wide, futuristic-looking silver sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

Jenner’s first pregnancy was kept entirely under wraps, which meant her maternity style was never really on display save for the occasional #TBT. But as evidenced by her recent daring outfits — both her inventive cutout look and belly-hugging mini dress — you can safely expect to see her in lewk after lewk this time around. The outfit also marked Jenner’s first official public outing ensemble since she announced she was expecting.

Unfortunately, the brand behind Jenner’s mini dress remains to be discovered. Luckily enough, however, there are plenty of leather and formfitting dresses on the market that carry a similar statement-making impact — a few of which you’ll find below.

