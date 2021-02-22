Gigi Hadid Just Revealed The Maternity Bikini She Wore While Pregnant

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid blessed her Instagram followers with many behind-the-scenes moments into her famously discreet pregnancy. In a lengthy series of throwback snaps, the supermodel asked fans to write in dates and in turn she shared photos taken in that month. One of the stunning images shared was a selfie of Hadid, eyes closed, in a metallic bikini while she was pregnant with daughter Khai. The photo was from August 2020, a month before she gave birth, and depicted the model being surrounded by luscious greenery of her mother's home in Pennsylvania, where Hadid had spent most of her pregnancy. Her swimsuit, for those who were wondering, was from model Devon Windsor's swimwear line.

Hadid and Windsor have previously walked the Victoria's Secret runways together and have competed against each other on Masterchef, so it's no surprise Hadid was part of the model crew to receive one of Windsor's swimsuit designs. The glittering bikini featured a balconette bodice and adjustable bikini bottom strings, perfect for accommodating a growing belly. Hadid styled the swimwear moment with a minimalist gold necklace and pulled her hair back with a pink velvet scrunchie. Other fashionable sneak peeks from Hadid's Insta Story included her buying a pair of Louis Vuitton galaxy pants and Khai wearing an adorable custom Tommy Hilfiger baby onesie.

@gigihadid

Over the summer, Hadid said the reason why she wasn't sharing every single detail of her pregnancy with the world was because she wanted to treasure that time with close friends and family. "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump ... and it's been very cute and exciting ..." she said on Instagram Live in July 2020. "I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it ..." It's clear that now is the time Hadid has decided to share the photos sitting in her camera roll, and these personal glimpses are certainly cherished. Shop Hadid's exact bikini, plus similar items, from her throwback snap ahead.

