Louis Vuitton and Sophie Turner go way back. Their steadfast relationship began seven years ago, when Turner attended her first Louis Vuitton runway show. Since then, Turner has starred in over eight campaigns for the label, worn custom Louis Vuitton designs for nearly every award season soirée (including three Met Gala appearances), and even became a brand ambassador back in 2019. All this to say? It comes as no surprise that for her debut British Vogue cover, Turner styled a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look, and even more LV numbers inside the June issue.

After maintaining a low profile over the past few months, Turner made her grand return to the spotlight on the cover of British Vogue (iconic), which dropped online in the early hours of May 15. The original image, photographed by Mikael Jansson, captured Turner in front of a neutral background, which let her striking blonde hair and Louis Vuitton look take center stage. The Game of Thrones star posed in the aforementioned co-ord, starting with a yellow pleated halter-neck top which was belted at the waist. Her summer-ready selection featured an ultra-plunging neckline and an elongated bodice that stretched beyond the top of her white jeans — another Louis Vuitton must-have. Much like her everyday attire, Turner opted out of any jewelry and instead let her eye-catching tattoo act in its place.

Even though the magazine’s June issue won’t hit newsstands until May 21, you can appreciate the rest of her stealth wealth outfits online right now. Beyond the front page, Turner stunned in six more applause-worthy moments, including two separate Victoria Beckham ensembles — a semi-sheer white top and later, an ivory wool blazer and coordinating trousers. In the following close-ups, the A-lister wore an assortment of sleek matching sets — a white suit from Stella McCartney, an organza jacket, mesh trousers, and red leather sandals all courtesy of Proenza Schouler, an Another Tomorrow blue-on-blue suit, and a viscose tuxedo from Wales Bonner. And of course, there was one more Louis Vuitton ‘fit in the final lineup. She ended her feature on a high note: in a satin jacket and slingback pumps from the French atelier, alongside Turnbull & Asser wool pants.

While we’ve certainly missed her stellar street style this year, the good news is Turner is currently filming a bunch of projects (including a horror film with her former Game of Thrones costar, Kit Harrington), so some noteworthy press tours are on the horizon. Until then, tide yourself over by picking up a copy of British Vogue come May 21.