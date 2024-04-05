When it comes to shopping for elevated basics or street style staples, Mango, the wallet-friendly Spanish retailer, has become a celebrity favorite over the years. A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Cate Blanchett, and Emily Ratajkowski have all given the brand their sartorial stamp of approval, and often style the retail chain’s chic must-haves for various off-duty occasions. And now, Victoria Beckham is jumping on the Mango bandwagon with a collaboration that fans can shop as early as April 23. So, if you’ve ever wanted to dress like Beckham without breaking the bank (who hasn’t?), now’s your chance.

The news broke at midnight on April 4 via WWD, who revealed that the upcoming collection will feature an assortment of versatile knitwear, slip dresses, tailoring, as well as “day-to-night” bags, accessories, and shoes in a variety of summer-ready shades. In the WWD exclusive, Beckham teased that the key pieces will be “sensual, considered, and feminine” while the colors will read as “muted, very focused, and relaxed, with island tones for an easy summer elegance.” Beckham’s goal for working with Mango was to “speak to a wider audience in a way that feels relevant to my brand and retains my aesthetic.” So if you loved her Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, it’s possible that her Mango line could mirror the same key motifs, just with a more affordable price tag. According to the retailer, the price will be higher than Mango’s typical range in order to “reflect the high quality of fabrics and details in each piece.” However, don’t expect to pay the luxury rates of Beckham’s mainline label.

Both brands plan to keep intel on the collaboration under wraps until closer to the launch date, but they did share some imagery with WWD and on Instagram. On IG, Mango posted a snap of a timeless off-white suit set, complete with an oversized blazer with structured shoulders and high-waisted, pleated trousers. The model also peeped one of the collection’s footwear options: a pair of burgundy sandals perfect for a day by the pool. In the WWD announcement, the brand revealed close-ups of a timeless baby pink slip dress, a ruched halter midi number, and the aforementioned suit styled overtop an of-the-moment bralette.

Just like her critically-acclaimed designer collections, Beckham’s Mango collab is driven by an intentional style story, and in this case, a specific fashion icon. “I was inspired by the iconic French film La Piscine, and more specifically by Jane Birkin’s character and ease. She is all about natural beauty, is highly feminine, and has a real sense of freedom,” Beckham shared with WWD. Beyond that, Beckham clarified that the designs will blend both feminine and masculine silhouettes and themes, with the goal of offering “an effortless women’s wardrobe that is versatile and wearable.”

If this collab feels right up your alley for summer, mark your calendar for April 23 to get your hands on the entire assemblage. And be sure to stay tuned to TZR for more updates in the weeks to come.