You might know Sophie Turner’s style as synonymous with Louis Vuitton because of her longtime spot as a celebrity ambassador for the brand, but let the record show that the actor is a fashion icon in her own right. Turner’s personal style reads casual, yet chic, with a touch of of-the-moment trends. And she’s got a ton of key pieces in her wardrobe that are essential to achieving this hybrid style. Yes, with a few items, you too can achieve that elusive Sophie Turner effect.

For off-duty activities, The Game of Thrones star can often be found in her go-to outfit formula of loose jeans, a comfy tee or hoodie, sneakers, a practical handbag, and the occasional oversized coat on top (if the NYC temps are on the cooler side). She loves her Skims basics, particularly the black ribbed tee, as layering pieces or the finishing touch to a simple look. Her Salomon XT-6 Sneakers serve as her trendy, yet sensible shoe of choice for most of her outings. And the half moon bag by The Row is a favorite whether she’s got on a cozy sweater or a casual zip-up hoodie.

If you’re looking to emulate Turner’s wardrobe, TZR has gathered the major pieces she grabs from her closet plus links to shop. Let’s make it a Sophie season!

Khaite Acid Wash Jeans

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Sophie Turner is singlehandedly bringing back acid wash ‘80s jeans and everyone should be totally down for the cause. While out in New York in October 2023, Turner wore the Khaite Danielle Acid-Wash Jeans with a smiley face graphic tee, zip-up sweater, black sunnies, and sneakers. She is frequently caught out in the style as she’s been seen wearing the jeans on several occasions while out and about in the city, paired with everything from loafers to a leather biker jacket. It seems acid wash is the new light wash, so it might be time to get on board with the trend.

Margiela Double-Breasted Coat

Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

You can truly never go wrong with an oversized topper and Turner’s pick is the tan Maison Margiela Double-Breasted Button Coat featuring a fun black collar. This style has been worn by the actor repeatedly, making it a signature part of her outerwear rotation for the past year. While warming up amidst a spring chill in April 2023, Turner styled the jacket with black wide-leg pants and brown square-toe loafers, but she’s also been seen wearing the outfit while on a stroll with her kids or attending a theater show.

The Row Half Moon Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Who said white is only for the summer season? Turner is convincing everybody to bring on the cold-weather blanc after being caught wearing white jeans, a brown sweater, oxblood loafers, and her favorite white Leather Half Moon Bag by The Row in March 2023. She has also worn the bag on two separate occasions, one with a Norma Kamali gown and the other, with a quarter-zip sweatshirt with jeans, so the versatility is real.

SKIMS Ribbed Tee

BACKGRID

Everybody needs to have the basics in their wardrobe and, for Turner, Skims seems to be her number one brand for the job. She has been seen wearing the label’s Cotton Rib T-shirt many times, most recently when out running errands in black bike shorts, Vans sneakers, and colorful bag. Turner is proving that a black tee is a must for any occasion.

Salomon XT-6 Sneakers

BACKGRID

You can always count on boots or heels to upgrade a look, but a good pair of sneakers is an absolute necessity. Turner is breaking away from the sea of Converse and Nike by opting for the Salomon XT-6 Sneakers. The all-white exterior makes the shoe easily wearable with any outfit, but the pops of color down the center make it a bit more fun and keep it from being a basic athletic shoe.