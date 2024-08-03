Despite how high-profile the professional sports world is, it’s rare for even a world-class athlete to cross over into household-name celebrity status. When Serena Williams first went pro back in 1995, it was clear from even her initial matches that she was destined for true stardom. There’s the once-in-several-generations talent, of course, but also an unmistakable charisma and stylish flair that put her on another level. You can see it through the course of Williams’ beauty evolution — she was always going to be a legend, both on and off the court.

It all started when Williams and her sister Venus earned professional status and started competing in — and winning — some of tennis’ top tournaments worldwide. Not only did the siblings dominate with their preternatural ability, but they did so with a penchant for intricate hairstyles and adorable, very of-the-moment accessories. It brought youth, vibrance, and fun to the game, and Williams hasn’t stopped trend-setting ever since. She’s even taken all she’s learned and applied it to the development of her very own brand, WYN Beauty.

Ahead, take a look back at Williams’ growth from young tennis prodigy to the cultural touchstone she is today — and all of her best hair and makeup moments along the way.

Youthful Braids, 1998

Colorful beads quickly became Williams’ on-the-court trademark. She opted for all sorts of different styles, lengths, and colors, and this heart-shaped set is especially adorable on the young star.

Sisterly Style, 2000

Five years into their pro career and the Williams sisters were certified stars and red carpet regulars. At one special event, each opted for their own distinct hair moment — Venus went for a half-back blowout, while Serena did honey-blonde French curls.

Celebrity Status, 2002

By 2002, Williams was one of the biggest athletes in the world with next-level name recognition. Her red carpet looks reflected that superstar status, too. She was a big fan of voluminous blowouts and reflective lip gloss, like this look she wore to an awards show.

Trendy Touches, 2005

Considering Williams rose to prominence in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, it makes sense that she experimented with all of the era’s top trends. Who could forget the power of these spiked faux-ponytail pieces that could wrap around your own hair to add shape and texture?

Understated Glamour, 2008

As much as Williams loves to play with a bold trend, she’s just as content with a more timeless look. The voluminous, layered bob she had for much of 2008 is the sort of haircut that would be a hit in any era — same goes for her rosy cheeks and lips.

Playing With Color, 2011

Honey blonde might be her signature shade now, but Williams has tried pretty much every hair color out there over the years — including a few dalliances with neons. In 2011, she added hot pink streaks to her warm brown curls, a fun way to feel edgy with committing to an all-over dye job.

Flowing Curls, 2014

It takes a lot to be a standout at the Oscars, but that’s never been an issue for Williams. With a reddish-blonde tint added to her long, loose curls — and a pair of side-bangs for that matter — she looked so ethereal at the award show’s 2014 after-party.

Pregnant & Glowing, 2017

Radiant barely begins to describe Williams’ 2017 Met Gala look, at which she showed off her growing baby bump. In addition to her notably glowy skin and serene smile, her dark hair was cut into a sharp, chic bob with a stylish flip through the ends.

The Final Match, 2021

Williams’ last U.S. Open was one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events of the last century — of course she was going to add a personal touch to her competition look. She let her natural hair flow and bounce on the court, adding dozens of gleaming crystals all the way through her ends.

The Next Chapter, 2024

These days, Williams is equally revered for her business acumen, charitable spirit, and always-on-point aesthetics. At the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, she went full mermaid mode with flowing blonde curls and twinkling purple eyeshadow.