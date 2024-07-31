It was electrifying moment. In a historic comeback victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Team USA women’s gymnastics athletes dominated the competition, sweeping the gold in both group and individual categories. The gravity-defying flips, turns, and leaps are super-human impressive on their own, but even cooler? The Fab Five — Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera — did it all with intricate manicures, trendy cosmetic touches, and sleek updos. Team USA’s hair and makeup didn’t actually win them the gold, sure, but it made for a fun and personal podium moment in the aftermath of their victory.

The five Gen Z athletes have been all about incorporating self-expressive beauty touches into their competition style for years, but there’s no better venue to show it off than the Summer Olympics. Rather than decide on a singular lock-step look for everyone on the team, the women instead chose to go for individual hair, makeup, and nail favorites. Not only did it add serious charm to the post-event photos, but the women were camera-ready for the social media videos they filmed immediately after earning their medals. In the NBC broadcast, fans caught Biles and Lee excitedly talking about which TikToks they were planning once they grabbed their gold.

Ahead, take a look at Team USA’s beauty looks from the Women’s Gymnastics finals.

Simone Biles

(+) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images (+) Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Officially the single greatest gymnast of all time by every conceivable metric, Biles showed up at the finals meet with baby-blue French tips nails, a sleek topknot, and competition-proof Fenty Beauty makeup. In fact, event photographers event caught a shot of her touching up her blotting powder in the Rihanna-branded compact.

Suni Lee

(+) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images (+) Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Lee also opted for elegant French tips (they were actually KISS press-ons), but chose to put the cosmetic focus on her cheeks. Reflective, draped blush both contoured her bone structure and added a luminous rosy flush, which matched the pale pinky-nude lipgloss.

Jordan Chiles

(+) Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images (+) Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The boldest look of the night undoubtedly belongs to champion competitor Chiles, who accentuated her USA-themed, crystal-covered leotard with swooping white eyeliner and a matching hair ribbon. The eye makeup would be trendy enough on its own, but broadcasters also managed to get a clip of Carey applying Glossier’s Balm Dotcom to her lips.

Jade Carey

(+) DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images/Getty Images (+) Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images INFO 1/2

All-star vaulter Carey kept her own makeup relatively simple for the big meet, but her hair was so impressively detailed. She went for a simple white ribbon in her ponytail, which was locked in place by two laser-precise braids running parallel up her scalp. Red, white, and blue French tip nails finished off her competition look.

Hezly Rivera

(+) Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images (+) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As the youngest member of Team USA — she’s is only 16! — Rivera’s Olympics career is just getting started. While she sat out in the finals match, resulting in not a ton of photos of her look, she still delivered athletic glamour with her braided updo.