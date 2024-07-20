Unless you were around to witness it unfold in real time, it’s hard to describe just how impactful Serena Williams’ legacy really is. Transcending far beyond just the sports world, the megastar redefined what it meant to be a champion, an athlete, and entrepreneur, a working mother, and even a beauty icon. When Williams first burst onto the international tennis scene alongside her talented sister Venus, the pair did so with beaded braids that not only served as a pivotal moment of cultural representation, but the style also became an instantly-recognizable signature that’s still regularly referenced today. William’s best hairstyles of all time follow that same path — they’re often creative and unique, but paired with a timeless feel that complements her fun-meets-classic personal style.

A regular on the red carpet and fashion show front rows, Williams uses her creative eye to think of fresh hairstyles for virtually every occasion. She opts for curled blowouts and glamorous updos in equal measure, but does anything compare to her love of a good accessory? There are her famous beads, of course, but also tons of headbands, clips, and even glistening hair jewels — all of which are gold medal-worthy.

Below, journey back through some of Williams best-ever hairstyles.

Loose, Sultry Updo

One of Williams’ most reached-for looks these days is a loose, curl-centric updo, worn to speaking engagements and premieres alike. She almost always leaves a few longer pieces out of the bun, leaving them to flow freely for an effortless feel.

Half-Up Hair

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Of course Williams has the whole sporty-chic concept on lock — she can do it better than anyone. When she accepted the Legend Award at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards, she did so in a partially pulled-back half-ponytail that was at once sleek and casual.

Preppy Side-Pony

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Williams has a knack for coordinating her outfits and hairstyles in a way that’s themed but not excessively matchy-matchy. To complement the businesslike pinstripes in her flowing gray dress, she went for an elegant side-ponytail that draped across one shoulder.

Covered In Crystals

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

Of course Williams went out with an aesthetic bang at her final U.S. Open in 2022. Like a modern homage to her famous beaded braids, dozens of sparkling gems were scattered all through her ombré curls for her very last match.

Delicate Accessories

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

More like a halo than a headband, the fine gold braids that looped across Williams’ hair at the latest Thom Browne show only helped emphasize her wet-look waves. It’s a gorgeous take on a classic look — which happens to be Williams’ speciality.

Metallic Accents

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images

As much as Williams appreciates a low-key accessory, she loves a statement-maker just as much. For the 2024 Met Gala, she matched her metallic gold gown to the floral headpiece carefully pinned to one side of her sleek center part.

Golden Blonde Locs

With her long hair twisted into timeless locs, all the different tones in her blonde hair get a special moment and can be fully appreciated. Some are more of a golden honey, while others are bright and buttery.

Short, Sharp Bob

You don’t often see Williams in a short haircut, which makes the moments she does go for a big chop feel even more exciting. This incredibly sharp, blunt bob is impossibly chic, emphasizing her bone structure and adding so much movement.

Wet-Look Waves

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Williams’ extra-long looks makes an equally impressive impact. For a special screening of King Richard in 2021, she added extensions to her wet-look waves for extra drama and fun.

Iconic Beaded Braids

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

No Williams beauty retrospective would be complete without a nod to the legendary hairstyle that started it all. Seen here with the 1999 Evert Cup in Germany, her lavender and white heart-shaped beads made an instant impression on fans and the sport as a whole.