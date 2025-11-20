Selena Gomez likes to let the season set the tone for the nail colors she chooses. Last winter, she sported shimmery burgundy nails during the holiday season. This past spring and summer, vibrant shades like strawberry pink and pale lilac were in regular rotation. And now that the calendar has finally shifted to fall, the colors on her fingertips have followed suit. Yesterday, the singer and actor debuted a brand new nail color: a bright brown hue with orange undertones. She showed off her new nails while filming an evening makeup tutorial, using all Rare Beauty products, displaying them as she dabbed on her lip color and perfected her winged cat eye. Gomez’s go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, calls the look “spiced apple cider” nails, a nod to the Aprés Nail Color shade he used. The manicure is medium-length and almond-shaped, Gomez’s preferred style. It also features a super-glossy finish which adds depth to the rich, warm tone.

The shade is also right on trend for fall. “Fall colors will likely lean toward muted earth tones, reflecting the season’s warm and grounded atmosphere,” Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox Studio, previously told TZR.

The holidays are always a fun time to dress up your nails, and with Thanksgiving right around the corner, why not consider Gomez’s cozy, cider-inspired shade for your next manicure? The color instantly adds a festive, seasonal touch without feeling too over-the-top. Plus, it’s versatile enough to carry you straight through the rest of the holiday season.