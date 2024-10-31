There are certain makeup staples that always feel cozy for the fall season, like brown-toned or vampy red lips and copper lids. So anytime someone strays from those go-to autumnal shades it feels like a shock — but in the most refreshing way. That’s exactly what happened when Selena Gomez snapped a selfie wearing candy pink eye makeup on Oct. 30th.

As the founder of her own beauty brand, Gomez is always expressing herself through her makeup, but her glam has ramped up even more recently as she’s been stepping out on red carpets all over the globe to promote her highly-anticipated film Emilia Pérez. The actor and singer frequently goes for a classic look that includes smoked out neutral shades on her eyes with her ever-present liquid liner, so this monochromatic pink makeup on her eyes, lips, and cheeks felt all the more like a special occasion. Though not as bright as the much copied neon pink eye look she wore over the summer, Gomez’s bubblegum shadow made for such a standout moment along with her paired with her rosy cheeks and lips. Plus it was so matchy-matchy with her cute eyeglass frames.

@selenagomez

It’s easy to think of pink as a go-to hue for spring and summer. Take Hailey Bieber’s subtle cherry blossom shade, for example. And of course this color palette is a favorite for Valentine’s Day looks, as celebs like Jennifer Lopez have shown. But there are no rules when it comes to makeup, and sometimes unexpected beauty choices are just what you need to shake things up. So if you’re looking to sub in something different from the browns, olives, and taupes you typically wear this time of year, the Only Murders in the Building star’s eye makeup might be worth a try.