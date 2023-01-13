It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez’s go-to glam typically involves sultry smoky eyes, bronzed, radiant skin, and glossy nude lips. These kinds of looks not only suit her, but have become her signature look — who hasn’t tried to recreate the iconic J.Lo glow? That said, she’s not afraid to mix things up every once in a while. While promoting her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding, the star went for soft and subtle makeup that’s not only stunning on her, but arrives just in time to provide some Valentine’s Day beauty inspo. Jennifer Lopez’s pink eyeshadow, worn alongside a flushed blush look and pink lip gloss, is a masterclass in simple, romantic makeup that’s perfect for the season.

Fresh off of her holiday celebrations, Lopez is back to work with more low-key glam that still manages to give off some springtime vibes. Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared the details behind her creation, featuring some of the most buzzy beauty brands of the moment. For that ethereal pink eyeshadow, which appears to have both matte and shimmer shades, Phillips used the best-selling Pat McGrath Labs’ Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction. Notably, the pink — and all of the shimmer — is largely concentrated on the lids themselves, with just a hint of color blended up to her arched brows.

To get that rosy blush look with a hint of bronze, Phillips reached for the Nudestix cream blush stick in Naughty n’ Spice, a dusty rose nude, and the Nudestix cream bronzer stick in Sunkissed. Her pouty, glossy lip look was courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude and Collagen Lip Bath lip gloss in Pillow Talk.

Lopez’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, created a similarly romantic hair look. The star’s honey-blonde locks were styled into a messy bun at the back of her head, with face-framing pieces grazing her collarbone.

Essentially, this effortless glam is the perfect look for your Valentine’s Day plans, whether you’ll be enjoying an intimate dinner or hanging with friends. Ahead, check out the key products that Phillips used to create Lopez’s monochromatic pink makeup.