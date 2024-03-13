When both of your parents are equally legendary for their art and aesthetics alike, there’s approximately zero chance that you’re anything less than the coolest person alive. Exhibit A is Zoë Kravitz, whose DNA code practically reads “it girl.” You really get a sense for her inherited style abilities when she’s around said parents, like her attendance at Lenny Kravitz’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star unveiling on March 12. While her father wore his signature locs partially pulled back and flowing, she opted for a totally opposite style that complemented her simple yet sleek springtime outfit. Kravitz’s sleek bun is tight, neat, and reminiscent of the immaculate knots worn by ballerinas. If you thought balletcore was over, Kravitz and her fellow style stars prove it’s really just getting started.

The Big Little Lies actor’s sculpted, slicked-back bun would be a hit in any context, but it’s especially appealing paired with her oval sunglasses and blue tube top in the warm Los Angeles weather. Not only does it look so fresh, but it puts the focus on her face — critical, considering she delivered a heartfelt speech in tribute to her dad at the ceremony. At the podium with her hair all pulled back, Kravitz looked incredibly confident and cool, with not a single strand popping out of place.

Notably, the bun isn’t positioned right at the top of her head or down low by the nape of her neck, but rather secured about an inch of so south of her crown. That’s what helps heighten the ballerina effect, underscored by the stretchy, leotard-like material of her outfit. Just like her simple, classic hairstyle, Kravitz stuck to her usual understated makeup choices for the big event, opting for the faintest hint of lip and brow definition. Channing Tatum, her fiancé, was clearly into it, too.

The key to recreating this extra-snatched bun is all in the styling products. Even celebrities have baby hairs, cowlicks, and flyaways, but they’re tamed by pomades and gels. Many like to use twist-up sticks designed expressly for a flay-laying hair moment, like the Emi Jay Smoothing Stick.

When the weather heats up and hair makes everything hotter, nothing beats an out-of-your face updo.