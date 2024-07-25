What do you think of when you’re planning out beach-friendly hairstyles? Your mind might immediately go to the more conventional looks — sea salt-textured waves, fishtail braids, or easy-to-manage slicked-down buns — but consider this your sign to think outside the box on your next trip. There’s no reason why you can’t opt for something more elaborate if you want, and Kate Beckinsale’s latest hairstyle is the ultimate proof. While attending the annual Summer Gala by Gala One party in Saint-Tropez, Beckinsale’s flipped bob, major volume, and gleaming gold headband took the concept to beachside beauty to the next level. Of course, her plunging, rose-accented gown helped heighten the drama, too.

The actor appeared at the star-studded event in France on July 23, joined by fellow A-listers like Emma Roberts, Kylie Minogue, Camila Cabello, and Eiza Gonzalez. Everyone in attendance seemed to be doing their best takes on beach glamour, combining classic black-tie beauty and fashion choices with subtle nods to the coastal setting. In Beckinsale’s case, she opted for a seemingly Grecian inspired look (with a touch of ‘60s thrown in), teasing the crown of her hair for extreme volume, then emphasizing it further by placing a gleaming gold headband right where that big bump starts.

The metallic headband matched Beckinsale’s long, dripping earrings and the rosette-accented fabric fanned out around her waist, all brilliant pops of summery color against her jet-black gown. But in true style star fashion, the headband and major volume weren’t the only eye-grabbing elements in her hairstyle. Using large, flipped out curls, Beckinsale simulated the look of a shoulder-clearing bob. It’s a more exaggerated style than the gentle flip often seen on those who have legitimately short haircuts, but that plays perfectly into Beckinsale’s entire gala look.

Italy-based celebrity hairstylist Italo Gregorio crafted the event look, sharing on Instagram that the pair did indeed pull inspiration from the 1960s. The pair have actually worked together on some of Beckinsale’s most notable hair moments of all time, including the oversized bow that was something of her signature look through spring 2024.

With all this fresh inspiration to work with, it might be time to get one last summer getaway on the schedule — September will be here sooner than anyone thinks.